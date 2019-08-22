Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: The legacy of Justice Edwin Cameron

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed

22 August 2019 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Justice Edwin Cameron and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Justice Edwin Cameron and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed.

The team looks at how National Health Insurance (NHI) will change the role of private medical providers and discuss the high court's decision to set aside the findings of the Seriti inquiry. The panel also talks about the legacy Justice Edwin Cameron will leave behind as he retires after 25 years as a judge.

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Discovery Health on NHI

Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg talks to Business Day TV about the new legislation
Companies
2 days ago

NHI is about fairer access and better use of resources

Private medical schemes in SA accumulate most of the money in the country’s health sector but only serve about 16% of the population
Opinion
2 days ago

Court sets aside Seriti’s findings into controversial arms deal

President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Seriti himself, did not oppose this application, effectively meaning that the state made no attempt to defend the ...
National
1 day ago

South32 reviews future of smelter amid higher power prices

Though no final decision has been made, the review could result in South32’s divestment from its manganese alloys smelter or even its closure
Companies
1 month ago

End of an era as legal giant Edwin Cameron hangs up his toga

Stalwart fighter for human rights served more than a decade at Constitutional Court and was one of 11 judges who ordered Jacob Zuma to pay back ...
National
1 day ago

Constitutional Court faces three vacancies if Ramaphosa delays appointments

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a shortlist of five candidates to fill vacancies at SA's top court
National
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa still standing as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Mthuli Ncube takes Zimbabwe from bad ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ROB ROSE: Markus Jooste goes stalingrad
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Mcebisi Jonas’s ANC blind ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
5.
Rand forecasts are depressing — but they are ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.