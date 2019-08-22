Editing Allowed
WATCH: The legacy of Justice Edwin Cameron
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed
22 August 2019 - 10:24
The team looks at how National Health Insurance (NHI) will change the role of private medical providers and discuss the high court's decision to set aside the findings of the Seriti inquiry. The panel also talks about the legacy Justice Edwin Cameron will leave behind as he retires after 25 years as a judge.
Or listen to the full audio: