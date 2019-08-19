Adult learners need more opportunities to broaden their horizons

The current adult basic education training qualification is set to be replaced by the Getca, having been approved and registered in 2014 already after the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) assisted with the development of its subject curricula.

The IEB also contributed towards the costs of the development process for this qualification, the purpose of which is to ease access for adult students into further occupational and academic learning programmes registered at national qualifications framework (NQF) 2-4. However, lack of funding and clarity in direction between relevant authorities has delayed the implementation with no concrete indication of when it will be implemented, although rumour has it that the first Getca examinations are scheduled for 2023.

The Nasca qualification has been approved, developed and registered to provide opportunities for adults who never sat for their grade 12 certificates. Achievement of this NQF 4 qualification will open doors to further academic and occupational qualifications at universities and colleges and has the potential to mitigate the unemployment statistics of SA youth in particular.

Nasca provides willing and able adults the opportunity to obtain a qualification that will open doors to them in the economic sector, especially in key career areas of early childhood development, policing, nursing, administration and banking. Implementation has also been delayed for similar reasons, primarily a lack of resources and appropriately qualified educators. However, the corridor talk is that it will be implemented in 2021, with its first examinations in 2022.

Foundational learning competence (FLC) is a part qualification that is registered at NQF 2 through the Quality Council For Trades & Occupations (QCTO). It is a requirement for occupational qualifications at NQF 3 and NQF 4 and consists of two learning programmes — foundational learning communications in English and foundational learning mathematical literacy, which form the foundation to essential occupational literacy skills that are required at the applicable NQF levels.

It is important to note that these two learning programmes do not replace the occupational specific mathematical or language outcomes that must still be covered within the occupational qualification. The FLC in contrast provides the basic level skills and understanding that allows students to grasp the more complex context-specific concepts and knowledge.

If the FLC is implemented as it was intended, it will enable students to complete learnerships and, following an occupational route, possibly enter tertiary studies to further their academic studies related to their occupational area. The FLC provides a stepping-stone for students to progress into occupational qualifications that will help them increase their skills levels and hence their confidence. This in turn leads to better employment opportunities. The IEB is the assessment quality partner for this part qualification because it believes in its purpose and impact on future opportunities for adult students and the workforce of the country.

If focus is brought back to providing educational opportunities for marginalised adults within society, surely the opportunities for finding and creating jobs increases? This could provide some relief for the alarmingly high unemployment statistics and provide some hope for the students themselves.

The IEB is the only accredited assessment agency for adult education qualifications, currently offering the FLC as the assessment quality partner of the QCTO and the Getca under the auspices of Umalusi. As soon as the new Getca and Nasca qualifications come into being the IEB hopes to assist adult students in the private sector to access assessment of the qualification.