Just how do teams do well at the Africa Cup of Nations?

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament is the most important sporting event on the continent. It attracts media attention, sponsors and draws significant global viewership. Organised every two years, it is also considered one of the most difficult to win based on a large qualification pool.

Since it was first held in 1957, only 14 countries have won the right to be called African champions. What factors could possibly explain this?

There is a shortage of research in this area. So, we set out to understand what factors could explain the successful performance of these national teams in Africa’s premier football tournament.

Unlike normal clubs, national teams don’t have full-time players. Instead, they have to draw them from club teams, both domestically and abroad. Given the short time they have available to select and prepare a national team for a major tournament, a huge plus would be knowing what a winning combination looks like. Understanding these factors could also have broader management applications, such as a reliance on teamwork, cohesion, and diversity, as well as recruiting the right people.

Drawing panel data from Afcon tournaments held between 1990 and 2017, we studied the performance of 38 African countries. We found that team mix, young talent, team experience and the national team’s ranking by Fifa had a significant marginal effect on performance.

Our data analysis showed how active, elite, foreign-based and local players, a blend of young talents, team experience and familiarity with the terrain and nature of the tournament, and consistent high international ranking by governing body Fifa, improved a team’s chances of winning tournaments.

Based on our findings, we have come up with a proposed framework for composing a national team around four areas: team mix, young talent, team experience, and international rankings. This framework applies even at the World Cup level to teams from other regions.