Africa must jump on the digital bandwagon or risk being run over by it

Meanwhile, MTN group CEO Rob Shuter believes the mobile money market, one of the first movers in the digital space in Africa, has far to go, thanks to the fact that Africa’s population remains largely unbanked. He believes that in another five years it could evolve into a pan-African ecosystem akin to China’s ubiquitous WeChat app.

The evidence is there: Africa is digitalising rapidly. And while this trend remains unrecognised by many global investors and executives, that is no reason why others can’t see the signs, write McKinsey and Company’s Acha Leke and Tawanda Sibanda in Harvard Business Review. The continent already has 122-million active users of mobile financial services, more than half the global total. Its number of smartphone connections is forecast to double from 315-million in 2015 to 636-million in 2022 — twice the projected number in North America. Over the same period, mobile data traffic across Africa is expected to increase sevenfold.

Many sectors on the continent are ripe for digitalisation. Innovative technology could, for example, help modernise the agricultural sector — Africa’s largest employer — improving yields and the livelihoods of large farming communities. According to a recent report by global research and consultancy firm Oxford Business Group, the adoption of technology is set to play a significant role in mitigating the effects of climate change. Furthermore, through precision farming, mobile apps and drones, governments and others in agriculture hope the sector will increase profitability, sustainability and attractiveness as a profession in the years to come.

But for Africa to realise these kinds of gains there needs to be a clear strategy and serious commitment from policymakers to ensure that the continent is better prepared. A major concern is that Africa’s education and labour system appears not to be ready for the shifts that may result from the fourth industrial revolution. While digitalisation has immense potential to boost education provision to millions of South Africans, we must first have the infrastructure in place. How and what we teach will be critical in getting young people ready for a digitised world.

According to Arthur Goldstuck, technology analyst and MD of World Wide Worx, we have to change our entire education system to prepare students for a future that will require problem-solving skills and collaboration abilities. Because technology will evolve too fast to prepare for specific technologies in the education system, the approach must be one that evolves abilities such as thinking, analytics, problem-solving and collaboration.

The World Economic Forum says to prevent a worst-case scenario — technological change accompanied by talent shortages, mass unemployment and growing inequality — reskilling and upskilling of today’s workers will be critical.