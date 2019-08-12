Why UN sustainable development goals are still within reach

While all of these things are true and shocking, they are also reversible.

In July, a team of SA delegates attended a far less headline-grabbing meeting at the UN headquarters in New York. The annual high-level political forum on sustainable development serves as a regular check-up on the progress made by member states in achieving the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) that make up the 2030 Agenda.

The focus of 2019’s meeting was on “empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality”. This theme may seem a million miles away from the chaos in SA, but focusing on real, meaningful and achievable goals such as these is a far better way of addressing the country’s troubles than being bogged down by bad news.

Three of the six SDGs discussed at the meeting are particularly relevant to SA: expanding access to quality education, bolstering growth and job creation, and reducing inequality. These issues require urgent attention. The difficulty lies in staying focused on the basics and not becoming jaded in what seems like an increasingly farcical political environment and hopeless economic situation.

The annual UN meeting on sustainable development is a regular reminder of how far we have come and provides a benchmark for what we still need to achieve. As bad as things are, we cannot ignore the progress that has been made since 1994 regarding the provision of clean water and electricity, universal access to education and health care, and the expansion of the social protection system.

SA is home to the world’s biggest antiretroviral programme, and access to social grants has increased from 3-million in 1994 to 17.5-million in 2018.

Though major hurdles remain, SA has also made significant progress in tackling gender inequality through the introduction of a legislative framework that aims to end all forms of gender discrimination.