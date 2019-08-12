Opinion

CARTOON: EFF targets ’s new judiciary

12 August 2019 - 05:10 Brandan Reynolds
Monday August 12 2019
Monday August 12 2019

Mkhwebane’s advocate lays into Ramaphosa, Gordhan and judge

Advocate says president’s bid to stay remedial action against Gordhan will result in a ‘bloodbath’ of SA’s democracy
National
1 week ago

Julius Malema and EFF square off against journalists in hate-speech case

The party is accused of creating a ‘toxic’ working environment for reporters
Politics
6 days ago

How Julius Malema’s need for enemies has driven him back into Zuma’s camp

If rekindled, the destructive alliance between former president and EFF leader could crank up the damage that it has wreaked on SA before
Opinion
6 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Spy allegations by Zuma and Mkhwebane are red herrings

Accusations may be informed by fears of persecution, but they are also dangerous and a threat to democracy
Politics
1 week ago

Ramaphosa’s lawyers reject EFF charge that public protector is being ‘badgered’

Advocate Hamilton Maenetje disputes what he says are ‘emotive’ accusations by the EFF about the state attorney's letter
National
1 week ago
Thursday August 8 2019
Thursday August 8 2019

Most read

1.
LETTER: Zuma is sabotaging Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
2.
How Julius Malema’s need for enemies has driven ...
Opinion
3.
Relook at rigid labour laws will help save SA
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is neither struggle ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
How apartheid laid the bloody groundwork for the ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.