WATCH: Why SA Inc is worried
A panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
08 August 2019 - 11:30
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The team discussed the view of big business that SA is running out of time; the leaked campaign e-mails that are causing trouble for President Cyril Ramaphosa and what lies ahead for the SA Post Office now that CEO Mark Barnes has resigned.
