Opinion

Editing Allowed

​WATCH: Why SA Inc is worried

A panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

08 August 2019 - 11:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIL CHEPKO
Picture: 123RF/DANIL CHEPKO

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discussed the view of big business that SA is running out of time; the leaked campaign e-mails that are causing trouble for President Cyril Ramaphosa and what lies ahead for the SA Post Office now that CEO Mark Barnes has resigned.

A panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

TONY LEON: Eyes wide shut as SA stumbles onto the killing field

Like Lord Nelson, Cyril Ramaphosa has wilful blindness when it comes our economy. Unlike Nelson, he is leading us to disaster
Opinion
1 day ago

Business warns Cyril Ramaphosa on runaway debt

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s management of the economy over the past 18 months has come under intense criticism
Economy
3 days ago

Demand wanes for SA’s bonds amid Eskom bailouts

The sluggish economy weighs on tax collection at a time when SOEs, including Eskom, are clamouring for bailouts
Markets
2 days ago

Political interference blamed for exodus of private sector talent from SOEs

Tough decisions needed on which SOEs can become viable and which are strategic, says Cas Coovadia
National
2 days ago

WATCH: Where does Mark Barnes’s resignation leave the Post Office?

Sapo board member Charles Nwaila talks to Business Day TV about the group’s strategy
National
3 days ago

LETTER: Mark Barnes’s resignation is a disaster

ANC inherited a functioning, vigorous and growing economy, which they have succeeded in reducing to near bankruptcy
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Zuma is sabotaging Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
2.
PETER BRUCE: Now what’s the plan, Mr President?
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: SA Inc cranks up the heat on Ramaphosa
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is neither struggle ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
How Julius Malema’s need for enemies has driven ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.