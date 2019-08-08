Opinion

CARTOON: Job cuts — Ramaphosa’s Excalibur

08 August 2019 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday August 8 2019
Thursday August 8 2019

Job creation hampered by tourism visa rules and Eskom

The report following Cyril Ramaphosa’s job summit is scant on detail about what Nedlac has achieved so far
Economy
6 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa faces surging unemployment problem

President’s plan to create 275,000 jobs a year seems unlikely as SA’s unemployment rate climbs to an 11-year high
Economy
1 week ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Jobs figures startling to those who want to go forward to the past

The problem is not that what has existed for decades is in trouble but that it is still with us and does not work
Opinion
1 day ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Focus on job creation should cut across all state departments

With unemployment rising, a policy mix is crucial to at least encourage more people to continue their work hunt
Opinion
3 days ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Solving joblessness crisis requires policies that support new businesses

SA’s unemployment reality is a ticking time bomb and policymakers need to find ways to put the youth to work
Opinion
6 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Government’s hands tied as unions call the shots on jobs

To really make a difference the government needs labour on its side to deal with slow growth and the unemployment crisis
Opinion
6 days ago
Wednesday August 7 2019
Wednesday August 7 2019

Most read

1.
LETTER: Zuma is sabotaging Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
2.
How Julius Malema’s need for enemies has driven ...
Opinion
3.
TONY LEON: Eyes wide shut as SA stumbles onto the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is neither struggle ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa’s fighting talk ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.