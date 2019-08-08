CARTOON: Job cuts — Ramaphosa’s Excalibur

Saudi Arabia and other Opec members could take action to stabilise prices
In 2008 Rosie Blau had lunch with Toni Morrison who told her that not being around doesn’t bother her – except that she'll miss her grandsons.
SAA is in negotiations with a consortium of banks to access R4bn it needs to continue operations
Court case will be important in defining how the right to freedom of expression protects political leaders from sharing contentious views
Boardroom brawl has weighed on the insurer’s share price and is threatening its reputation
August financial institutions foresee great, long-term things for SA’s economy; the reality is always one of disappointment, courtesy of the ANC
Innovative business models are already unlocking opportunities to access work that does not require advanced tech skills, writes Mteto Nyati
British leader Boris Johnson dispatches his top diplomat and foreign trade minister to Washington
My habit of rolling my underpants into my boots to save space turned a favour into an embarrassing episode
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.