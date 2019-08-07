Let’s not stand by while people destroy our country
Human nature is complex and, depending on the circumstances, good people can do bad things
The disturbing revelations at the Zondo commission challenge us to grapple with the roots and causes of ethical failure, and the meaning of moral courage. Here are three insights and lessons we might consider.
The first has to do with a basic myth about human nature — that “good” people, those who are generally decent and well-intentioned, will invariably carry out good actions. The problem with this view is that it grossly oversimplifies human nature and fuels a dangerous overoptimism. People we might regard as good can also behave badly.
Human beings have an extraordinary capacity to live with contradictions. They may have strong ethical values and a clear understanding of how they ought to behave. They may normally act in accordance with these values. But under certain circumstances they can end up going against what they know is right. These circumstances could involve pressures and temptations. Pressures include the struggle for economic survival or physical threats. Temptations tend to be about getting more of what one already has, often connected to greed or ego. As a result, good people are capable of ethical failure.
As is now well known, many people — from both the public and private sectors — have been implicated in state capture and corruption. It’s hard to believe all were psychopathic, bereft of conscience and remorse. It seems more likely that some, or even many, were good people who somehow got entangled in underhanded activities.
Here lies an important lesson. Max Bazerman and Ann Tenbrunsel, leading ethicists, warn that people tend to overestimate their ethicality — they have an overoptimistic expectation about how they will behave in challenging situations. We need to begin by recognising our and others’ susceptibility to ethical failure. As an ancient teaching put it: “Don’t trust yourself until the day of your death”. This sobering realisation will make us more likely to guard against failure.
The second insight is about the relationship between power and moral courage. Lord Acton, the 19th-century historian and politician, famously wrote: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men”.
The dangerous effects of power are indeed widespread and go back to the beginning of human history. Tragically, this includes leaders of liberation movements — people who once fought on behalf of the powerless but who later become intoxicated and corrupted by the exercise of power. SA has its fair share of such leaders.
But the picture is more complex. An academic study showed that while power can certainly corrupt, it can also have the opposite effect. When some people assume power, it deepens their sense of responsibility. It raises their altruistic commitment to serve others. Whether power corrupts or ennobles depends on one’s existing moral identity.
In SA there are a number of examples of such leaders. One is Mcebisi Jonas. In 2018, he gave his extraordinary testimony at the Zondo commission, explaining how the Zumas and Guptas tried to involve him in state capture. Temptations don’t get much bigger than being offered your boss’ job and a R600m bribe with R600,000 in cash on the spot. Pressures don’t get much bigger than having your life threatened by people who are clearly powerful and dangerous. Jonas’s moral courage in telling them to get lost was incredible. It serves as an inspiring example of ethical leadership, and of how power can bring out the best in us.
The third insight concerns bystander apathy, the phenomenon in which people are influenced by the behaviour of others, making them less likely to help someone who is in need or distress.
Princeton University social psychologist John Darley conducted experiments to better understand this phenomenon. Research subjects working alone in a computer room heard cries from next door. In a second experiment, the research subjects worked alone in small groups of strangers when they heard the cries. The group members other than the subject were told not to respond to the cries. Whereas 80% of those working alone got up to help check on the individual calling for help, only 20% of those working in groups did so. These contrasting findings indicate the extent to which people are influenced by the behaviour of others, and the dangers of bystander apathy.
Bystander apathy is what allows social evils such as state capture and corruption to thrive. It was because of the heroic resistance of the judiciary and the media and of certain government, civil society and business leaders, that SA was given the chance to turn the tide.
But as is now painfully clear, we remain very much in the midst of this struggle. This has been demonstrated by the sustained, multipronged and vicious attacks on Pravin Gordhan, another leader who has shown extraordinary moral courage. It is our responsibility not to be apathetic bystanders, but to publicly offer him our full support.
As Nobel peace prize laureate Elie Wiesel put it: “Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented”.
• Rabbi Pogrund is director of the Gordon Institute of Business Science ethics and governance think tank.