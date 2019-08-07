Let’s not stand by while people destroy our country

The second insight is about the relationship between power and moral courage. Lord Acton, the 19th-century historian and politician, famously wrote: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men”.

The dangerous effects of power are indeed widespread and go back to the beginning of human history. Tragically, this includes leaders of liberation movements — people who once fought on behalf of the powerless but who later become intoxicated and corrupted by the exercise of power. SA has its fair share of such leaders.

But the picture is more complex. An academic study showed that while power can certainly corrupt, it can also have the opposite effect. When some people assume power, it deepens their sense of responsibility. It raises their altruistic commitment to serve others. Whether power corrupts or ennobles depends on one’s existing moral identity.

In SA there are a number of examples of such leaders. One is Mcebisi Jonas. In 2018, he gave his extraordinary testimony at the Zondo commission, explaining how the Zumas and Guptas tried to involve him in state capture. Temptations don’t get much bigger than being offered your boss’ job and a R600m bribe with R600,000 in cash on the spot. Pressures don’t get much bigger than having your life threatened by people who are clearly powerful and dangerous. Jonas’s moral courage in telling them to get lost was incredible. It serves as an inspiring example of ethical leadership, and of how power can bring out the best in us.

The third insight concerns bystander apathy, the phenomenon in which people are influenced by the behaviour of others, making them less likely to help someone who is in need or distress.

Princeton University social psychologist John Darley conducted experiments to better understand this phenomenon. Research subjects working alone in a computer room heard cries from next door. In a second experiment, the research subjects worked alone in small groups of strangers when they heard the cries. The group members other than the subject were told not to respond to the cries. Whereas 80% of those working alone got up to help check on the individual calling for help, only 20% of those working in groups did so. These contrasting findings indicate the extent to which people are influenced by the behaviour of others, and the dangers of bystander apathy.

Bystander apathy is what allows social evils such as state capture and corruption to thrive. It was because of the heroic resistance of the judiciary and the media and of certain government, civil society and business leaders, that SA was given the chance to turn the tide.

But as is now painfully clear, we remain very much in the midst of this struggle. This has been demonstrated by the sustained, multipronged and vicious attacks on Pravin Gordhan, another leader who has shown extraordinary moral courage. It is our responsibility not to be apathetic bystanders, but to publicly offer him our full support.

As Nobel peace prize laureate Elie Wiesel put it: “Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented”.

• Rabbi Pogrund is director of the Gordon Institute of Business Science ethics and governance think tank.