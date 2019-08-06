Trump’s ‘America First’ has been awarded with many political friends

With India’s Narendra Modi, Trump enjoys a warm personal relationship, and no other world leader has proven as adept at using the divisive politics of “us vs them” to score political victories.

Argentina’s Mauricio Macri has a personal relationship with Trump built on business and golf that pre-dates both their presidencies, and Macri shares Trump’s freedom from ideologies. So too does newly-minted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom Trump congratulated on Twitter for securing the British premiership with the ultimate Trump compliment, dubbing him “Britain Trump”.

No more ink needs to be spilled on the genuine fondness Trump has for Russian President Vladimir Putin or that Putin has for Trump, though the bipartisan wariness for Putin in Washington has made it impossible for US-Russia relations to be resuscitated; it’s the same story with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Populism and transactionalism

This is a wide cast of political actors, each of whom have their own personal political calculations for preferring Trump. But take a step back and you see two distinct strains of Trump’s appeal to other world leaders: for those presiding over democracies, it’s Trump’s populism and ability to reach the kinds of voters that have long felt marginalised; for authoritarians, it’s Trump’s transactionalism and willingness to overlook issues such as human rights abuses for the sake of political realities.

It’s also important to note those world leaders that have reason to be on good terms with Trump … but aren’t. China’s Xi Jinping expected that he would be able to work with the businessman Trump to cut the kinds of deals that would benefit his country while benefiting Trump at a more personal business and political level. Instead, Xi finds himself on the receiving end of a more aggressive US policy towards China, one of the few issues in Washington that commands genuine bipartisan support these days.

Similarly, Japan’s Abe Shinzo is surprised to find that, after three years and the most overt Trump charm offensive launched by a leader of an advanced industrial democracy, Trump has failed to come around on Japan. Abe has failed to come around on Trump’s volatility as well.

Three years into the Trump presidency, it’s becoming clear that “America First” didn’t isolate the US, but it has changed the nature of its diplomatic relationships. Much of this has to do with Trump’s personally unconventional approach to foreign policy, but even more has to do with the structural drivers pushing the world into a new post-American world order.

Whoever succeeds Trump, whether that be in 2020 or 2024, will face a new set of American allies and foes; how well they navigate this new diplomatic landscape will go a long way to determining the success of their presidencies … as well as Trump’s presidential legacy.

• Bremmer is the president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media and author of Us vs Them: The Failure of Globalism.