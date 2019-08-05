CARTOON: SA’s public protractor

Bitcoin’s rally comes after the US president sparks a selloff in global equities by saying he will impose a 10% tariff on another $300bn of Chinese goods
New UK government’s approach to leaving the EU has only added to uncertainties
Communist party’s general secretary puts his weight behind campaign to root out corruption in government and ANC
Accusations may be informed by fears of persecution, but they are also dangerous and a threat to democracy
SA investment group Safika Resources has spent R360m on a stake in an Australian mining company's project in the Northern Cape
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s management of the economy over the past 18 months has come under intense criticism
Move to limit abuse of incentives will reduce funding for small businesses, say industry representatives
Prime minister’s latest move fuels speculation that he is preparing for a snap election
Bok coach Rassie unlikely to make many changes for Pumas match
Annual esports competition reveals huge appeal for online gaming among teenagers, writes Anna Nicolaou
