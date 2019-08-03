Not growing a large, stable middle-class has been SA policymakers’ most damaging failing

No country matches SA’s financial sophistication amid pervasive poverty. Disruptions to the funds management industry are unrelenting. Can this country’s unique positioning provoke globally relevant solutions that advance commercial and social interests? If realism informs innovativeness, then yes.

Most investors have long time horizons while consistently superior performance is rare. The expanding variety of passive investment alternatives widely challenges active management’s appeal. A percolating third way has been socially responsible investing or environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds that seek to advance environmental, social and governance objectives.

ESG funds often exclude socially undesirable investments with marketing advantages checked by modest on-the-ground impact. Active management generates similar returns and, employing vastly larger sums, produces far greater societal benefits.

Just as the inefficiencies of haggling in village markets has been replaced by bar code enabled check-out counters, professional investors conquer the formidable challenge of pricing publicly traded securities. This encourages broader investment flows, which lift living standards. Determining such prices requires much infrastructure spanning law, regulations, accounting and specialists covering various sectors.

The grocery store counterpart to ESG investing is nutritional labels. Both are valuable initiatives where improvements can spur greater relevance. ESG investing still lacks the equivalent of a “serving size” to assess what happens at the household level. The challenges now confronting the global economy reflect core household shifts, which portfolio managers and policy makers are only beginning to confront.

Globalisation, broadening prosperity and expanding women’s opportunities have been mutually reinforcing. Better-educated women have fewer children leading to increased investment per child which further promotes prosperity. Youth populations are now declining or plunging in all regions except the least globally integrated and thus poorest region, Sub-Saharan Africa, where they are surging.