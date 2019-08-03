Cassette tapes are back and are all about culture and sincerity

One can explain the recent boom in vinyl record sales in terms that make sense to an audiophile; a vinyl record will often sound more nuanced than music in a compressed digital format. But the growing audio cassette sales don’t lend themselves to such technical explanations: they’re about culture and psychology rather than sound.

The hissing cassette was never music lovers’ first choice. The only reason these things were popular throughout my childhood and adolescence in the 1970s and 1980s was their portability: you could play them on a boom box, in a car, on a Walkman — when these appeared 40 years ago. The CD killed them off more ruthlessly than it did vinyl records: there was simply no reason to compromise so deeply on sound quality anymore.

And yet the cassette is back. In the UK, sales were up 112% year-on-year in the first half of 2019, even if that means only 36,000 cassettes were sold. Sales in the US are growing, too.

One even reads nice things about the way cassettes sound, like in this Medium post from Aubrey Norwood: “The sound tape gives is warm. Saturated. It promotes a degree of imperfection, and creates an underflow of infamous tape hiss that leaves the format feeling nakedly honest, which is gold dust for the sincere-inclined musician.”

Digital formats, of course, can replicate any imperfections an artist may desire — but that wouldn’t be sincere, would it?

If it were all about the sound, the cassette would have been as extinct as the wax cylinder (though, of course, plastic versions of those are still being made for people who can’t part with their phonographs). But our relationship with music is much more complicated than mere audio enjoyment. It can’t be described in terms of dynamic range. If it could be, popular streaming services wouldn’t have been able to sell us the compression-depleted recordings which we, to add insult to injury, often stream using Bluetooth.

In part, the cassette phenomenon is driven by the various mixtapes related to the Guardian of the Galaxy movie, in which a cassette tape plays an important, emotional part in the plot; they’ve stayed on bestseller lists for years. In a similar way, the movie Baby Driver, in which the protagonist listens to music on iPods, drove up the sales of the retro devices in 2017. (The movie was nominated for Academy Awards in sound mixing and sound editing.)