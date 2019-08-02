CARTOON: Ramphosa’s jobs summit

The global equity market has rising by over 16% in dollar terms in 2019, but best returns are often achieved in the last few years and months before a recession
To really make a difference the government needs labour on its side to deal with slow growth and the unemployment crisis
Barnes resigns over a sharp difference of opinion with government and board over Postbank
Advocate says president’s bid to stay remedial action against Gordhan will result in a ‘bloodbath’ of SA’s democracy
Landlords are battling as retail trends change, and are having to think laterally to retain tenants and increase footfall
The report following Cyril Ramaphosa’s job summit is scant on detail about what Nedlac has achieved so far
Move to limit abuse of incentives will reduce funding for small businesses, say industry representatives
The president says China failed to deliver on a promise to buy more US agricultural products
At the same time the commentators get in on the act and have their say
Kindness can be commercially rewarding, glossy mags realise
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.