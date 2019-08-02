Opinion

CARTOON: Ramphosa’s jobs summit

02 August 2019 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
Friday August 2 2019
Friday August 2 2019

EDITORIAL: Political battles costing SA jobs

Stats SA figures another reminder of the size of the problem President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing
Opinion
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa faces surging unemployment problem

President’s plan to create 275,000 jobs a year seems unlikely as SA’s unemployment rate climbs to an 11-year high
Economy
2 days ago

SA’s jobless rate climbs to 11-year high

The last time unemployment was higher was in March 2003
Economy
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC busy mowing the lawn while the house is on fire

Governing party’s national executive committee spends most of its four-day meeting discussing internal squabbles, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
Politics
2 days ago
Thursday August 1 2019
Thursday August 1 2019

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: The country is in trouble
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
MMUSI MAIMANE: Time and money have run out so ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: A bureaucrat to fix Eskom, Gordhan? ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Mkhize’s recipe for ruining health care
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s view
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.