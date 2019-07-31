Opinion THE LEX COLUMN: Deutsche Börse could get lost in LSE transaction Three years ago, before Brexit, the German capital market firm and the London Stock Exchange almost merged. Now, the LSE is courting Refinitiv BL PREMIUM

Three years ago, they were almost in bed together. Deutsche Börse was close to merging with the smaller London Stock Exchange (LSE). That was before Brexit. The LSE now plans to elope with Refinitiv, buying the financial data provider for $27bn.

It will challenge Bloomberg’s trading room terminals. Deutsche Börse is the forlorn erstwhile partner. Its shareholders risk feeling similarly abandoned.