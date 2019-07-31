SIFISO SKENJANA: Time to rejuvenate SA’s Cinderella transport sector

The importance of an unambiguous investment plan for this sector cannot be overemphasised if we are to attract investment by improving the ease of doing business. SA was ranked 82 out of 190 countries in 2018 but we have been sliding downward over the years, having ranked 74th in 2017. There is also huge potential to use the sector to drive sustainable long-term economic growth.

However, the road network takes a lot of strain, with more than 89% of freight transported by road rather than rail. More than three-quarters of the road network is older than its 20-year design life cycle, according to a PwC report.

Gauteng is the economic hub of the country, accounting for some 35% of national GDP, while being 1,400m above sea level and more than 500km from the nearest local port at Durban. A large portion of SA’s agricultural and mining activity also takes place predominantly inland. The implication is that there are long freight corridors using the road network to transport goods to the ports for export.

The rail network, despite being the largest on the continent, has been subjected to serious underinvestment and poor maintenance, making it increasingly uncompetitive as a freight alternative. According to PwC, the extent of the underinvestment spans 30 years. The average age of the fleet is 30-40 years, and more than half will have to be retired soon, since the maximum life span is 46 years. The 2017 national rail policy draft white paper noted the loss of competitiveness of rail and the need for investment in new standard gauge technologies.

Mining, manufacturing, chemicals and agriculture are the sectors that contribute most to the freight transport subsector from an income point of view. These sectors have also been declining in terms of their contribution to GDP over the years. The rail investment strategy therefore can only happen in partnership with these sectors to understand how best to position the solutions that will best service their operational and freight needs.