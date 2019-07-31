SIFISO SKENJANA: Time to rejuvenate SA’s Cinderella transport sector
Improve the ease of doing business by delivering an unambiguous investment plan
The transport sector remains a key contributor to the economy, accounting for 9.7% of GDP in the first quarter of 2019 and an employment share of 6%, according to Stats SA.
The country is home to the 14th-largest rail network in the world, accounting for an about 80% of the rail network of the continent, while the road network covers about 747,000km, again the largest network on the continent. Our commercial ports transport about 96% of our exports via the sea.
On the passenger side, 60% of SA households use minibus taxis, accounting for about 15-million rides daily. Our trains transport more than 2-million commuters daily and our buses about 900,000.
The rail network, despite being the largest on the continent, has been subjected to serious underinvestment and poor maintenance, making it increasingly uncompetitive as a freight alternative.
The importance of an unambiguous investment plan for this sector cannot be overemphasised if we are to attract investment by improving the ease of doing business. SA was ranked 82 out of 190 countries in 2018 but we have been sliding downward over the years, having ranked 74th in 2017. There is also huge potential to use the sector to drive sustainable long-term economic growth.
However, the road network takes a lot of strain, with more than 89% of freight transported by road rather than rail. More than three-quarters of the road network is older than its 20-year design life cycle, according to a PwC report.
Gauteng is the economic hub of the country, accounting for some 35% of national GDP, while being 1,400m above sea level and more than 500km from the nearest local port at Durban. A large portion of SA’s agricultural and mining activity also takes place predominantly inland. The implication is that there are long freight corridors using the road network to transport goods to the ports for export.
The rail network, despite being the largest on the continent, has been subjected to serious underinvestment and poor maintenance, making it increasingly uncompetitive as a freight alternative. According to PwC, the extent of the underinvestment spans 30 years. The average age of the fleet is 30-40 years, and more than half will have to be retired soon, since the maximum life span is 46 years. The 2017 national rail policy draft white paper noted the loss of competitiveness of rail and the need for investment in new standard gauge technologies.
Mining, manufacturing, chemicals and agriculture are the sectors that contribute most to the freight transport subsector from an income point of view. These sectors have also been declining in terms of their contribution to GDP over the years. The rail investment strategy therefore can only happen in partnership with these sectors to understand how best to position the solutions that will best service their operational and freight needs.
There are myriad arguments that have been made against the user-pays principle with respect to the road infrastructure in the country. One of these focuses on how the end payer may not necessarily be the user. Customers are travelling less in a constrained economic, earnings and employment environment.
According to Stats SA, the year-on-year percentage change in the number of passenger journeys has been negative every month since March 2015, with the exception of July 2018. This suggests that the sectors that continue to use the road network for freight purposes are able to pass the costs on to the end consumer without those consumers having been actual users of the road infrastructure they’re paying for.
The transport infrastructure and investment question has been left unanswered for far too long. It is time to take decisive action to ensure the sector serves the commuter and freight needs of the economy while furthering the green economy, employment creation and sustainable development imperatives of the country.
• Skenjana (@sifiso_skenjana) is founder and financial economist at AFRA Consultants. He is completing a PhD in finance for development.