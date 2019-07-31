Regulation of conduct the next step in installation of Twin Peaks model

The Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill, which is expected to be tabled in parliament in 2019, is said to represent the next phase of legislation aimed at remodelling the financial sector framework towards a Twin Peaks model.

This model is expected to replace and improve the conduct requirements in existing financial sector laws by addressing aspects of the current multipronged policy approach through building a market conduct legislative framework for all institutions performing financial activities.

The Financial Sector Regulation Act of 2017 was the first step in the implementation of the long-awaited Twin Peaks model. The model, which is based on the Australian regulatory system, seeks to deal with the gaps in the regulation of SA financial markets by polarising the financial market into two “peaks” and regulating for them accordingly. The emphasis will move from a regulator being responsible for a type of entity to a type of activity. The two peaks are system stability and conduct. The Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill will enable the conduct pillar.

The Financial Sector Regulation Act primarily deals with the regulatory architecture of the Twin Peaks model. It is regulator-facing, providing the regulators (the Prudential Authority) and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with powers in relation to regulated entities and dealing with the internal arrangements of the relevant regulators. The institutions bill, on the other hand, is entity-facing and the piece of legislation that financial institutions need to get to grips with.

Its enforcement and implementation fall under the jurisdiction of the FSCA, but as is acknowledged in the bill, regulating system stability and conduct overlap in the role of the PA. In certain instances (such as a large banking group) the PA and FSCA will need to work hand-in-hand to achieve the outcomes of the Twin Peaks model. We are all eagerly waiting to see how this will play out as it could create uncertainty and detract from the purpose of the entire regulatory reform.

The bill seeks to regulate all market conduct dynamics, including the treatment of customers. This had previously been codified in legislation such as the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, the Consumer Protection Act and the National Credit Act. However, all of these took a different approach to achieve this objective and failed to keep up with the ever-changing landscape and realities of SA financial markets.

The result of this disparate regulatory system was an uneven playing field across the various financial institutions, with some having much higher standards than was necessary in order to comply, yet facing an equivalent risk or prejudice.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority tried to deal with this by issuing papers and guidance notes on standards/considerations for treating customers fairly and retail distribution. However, as these were not codified into law the application and acceptance of these papers and guidance notes remained an afterthought for many financial institutions.

It is important to note that the outcomes of Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill are broader than the Treating Customers Fairly Act outcomes, which are aimed mainly at retail customers, whereas the bill is intended to have scope of jurisdiction across the financial sector and is not limited to the retail environment. Aligned with the spirit of the Twin Peaks model, the bill has been drafted on the premise of four, interdependent approaches, namely principle-based, outcomes-based, activity-based and risk-based and proportionate.

A principle-based approach seeks to set principles that specify the intention of regulation, rather than set rules for financial institutions. An outcomes-based approach enables the regulator to focus on the outcomes that it requires from institutions, rather than setting overly prescriptive process requirements. An activity-based approach seeks to regulate an activity no matter what financial institution is performing such activity. Lastly, a risk-based and proportionate approach requires the regulator to assess risks (now and in the future) and apply/enforce appropriate measures.

To apply these principles, the Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill has been drafted on the basis that it will contain a minimum of principles and expected outcomes. Where required, conduct standards, interpretation rulings and guidance notices will be used to deal with the nuances in each sector. This approach is also seen as supporting sector diversification and competition by recognising that while uniformity is crucial, a one-size-fits-all approach would be catastrophic to SA’s financial market system.

The current market dynamics have seen a shift towards alternative asset classes, which to date have been regulated very differently to traditional financial products. Consistent with the theme of uniformity, the Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill seeks to include alternative investments funds. While this approach is to be applauded, the bill has perhaps taken this a step too far by defining an alternative investment fund as including one or more investors whereas a collective investment scheme is defined as including two or more investors.

It is unclear if it was the intention of the regulator to catch bilateral contracts such as investment management agreements or if the intention was to only catch alternative investments funds used for pooling, such as a private equity fund. We don’t believe it is the intention of the regulator to catch all relationships under this definition, especially those between two financial institutions but until the next draft of the bill is circulated we can only hope that clarity will prevail.

We have not gone into the detail of all the issues and concerns with the current version of Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill as it is still in its infancy. However, one thing is certain — it will have a big effect on how financial institutions are regulated in SA. This, though, should not be too much of a shock as the FSCA has required compliance with most of the principles and outcomes of the bill for many years.

The public comment period for the bill ended on April 1 and it is expected to be tabled in parliament during 2019. This is not going to be an overnight process, and as per the FSCA’s guidance, it can be expected to only become law in three years, with an additional period given to allow financial institutions to comply.

• Scalco is head of legal, and Naidoo legal adviser, at Ashburton Investments.