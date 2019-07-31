Courts now prepared to scrutinise energy regulator’s prices

The complaint got off to a slow start. The high court refused to consider the merit of the case. Based on its finding that the 2011 methodology was the administrative action to be challenged, the high court ruled that the industrial users had breached an established 180-day rule for application to the courts.

The complainants then turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which found that the 2011 methodology document was not of direct and immediate consequence. It also found that the 2013 price determination was the relevant milestone to apply the 180-day rule. With the appeal launched within the required time frame, the SCA then set out to review the merit of the case.

Lifting the veil

The SCA scrutinised the technical underpinnings of the decision at a level of detail far greater than had been observed in the few cases of its kind that had preceded it. It was rather critical of the regulator — finding that it had “decided to apply a criterion which it could not define and did not understand”.

Judge LE Leach (writing the judgment) added that given the circumstances, he had “not the slightest hesitation in concluding that Nersa’s decision … was wholly irrational and unreasonable and, for that reason, ought to have been reviewed and set aside by the court a quo”.

Nersa then appealed to the Constitutional Court.

Linking process to purpose

Whereas the majority court ultimately found the maximum price decision to have been irrational, it did so on different grounds to those of the SCA. In writing the judgment Justice Sisi Khampepe framed the relevant question before the court as: “whether the means (including the process of making a decision) are linked to the purpose, or ends”.

Even though the majority court found no cause to rule on the methodology employed by the regulator per se, it did find it an essential element of the process, and therefore subject to review.

The Constitutional Court accepted the regulator’s stated aim: “to replicate competitive market outcomes in approving maximum prices”.

There seems to have been agreement that this competitive market standard follows from provisions of the Gas Act. These provisions require that maximum gas prices must first be approved by the energy regulator where there is inadequate competition in the market.

The court then referred to the overly familiar (and misunderstood) observation that in: “competitive market conditions, a firm prices its products at the level where the price equals the marginal cost”.

With this and related observations in mind, Khampepe wrote that “(o)ne of the most relevant factors in the regulator’s entire equation . ought to have been Sasol’s own marginal costs of production.

Established case law was then cited pulling together purpose, process, and an observable factor needed to complete the connection in that: “a failure to consider a relevant material factor in the process of coming to an administrative decision can render the decision irrational”.

Given that the energy regulator had failed to consider this mandatory input (that is, marginal cost) linking the process (that is, methodology) to purpose (that is, price obtained in a competitive market), the majority court found that it had acted irrationally in approving Sasol’s maximum gas price.

The Constitutional Court set aside the 2013 decision and ordered the energy regulator to reconsider.

Now what?

It is not entirely clear how the regulator is to use Sasol’s marginal cost in determining maximum allowed gas prices. A literal interpretation of the judgment would suggest that prices be set at Sasol’s marginal cost, but the court would be well aware that this is a recipe for disaster: Sasol would not recover its fixed costs of production, to say nothing of exploration costs and associated risk, and so on.

But if the regulator employs an approach other than that suggested by Khampepe, will the courts accept it as capable of mimicking the outcome of a competitive market?

Resolving these issues is likely to lead to a more fundamental issue being reconsidered: defining the purpose (or standard) against which regulated prices are to be set in SA. If international experience provides any guidance, this may take decades to resolve.

• Dr Labson is a consulting economist; senior research fellow at University of Johannesburg; and a lecturer in the graduate programme on competition and regulation at University of Johannesburg.

• This article first appeared in The Conversation.