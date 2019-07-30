Prosecution service can start going after bigwigs among the corrupt

Madonsela’s investigation into the tender irregularities in Limpopo, in which Julius Malema was involved, did form the foundation of a criminal case that was brought to court in a prosecution-ready state years ago. As one of the accused was ill, the case was postponed without setting a new date. The matter should be re-enrolled without delay; the excuse now raised by Batoyi does not apply.

A similar situation pertains in relation to Cele’s leases for police headquarters. The Moloi board of inquiry into his fitness for office recommended his corrupt activities be investigated by the authorities. This was not done, but the Against the Rules reports point to the evidence that would be needed to prosecute Cele successfully.

Concluding leases at three times the market rental is a highly suspicious activity. Cele’s charmed life due to his political connections should not be allowed to continue now that the bad eggs in the NPA are either out of office or on the back foot. Prosecuting a sitting police minister would be proof positive that the NPA is prepared to act independently, without fear, favour or prejudice — which is precisely its constitutional remit.

The easiest and most impressive “quick win” for the new national director of public prosecutions would be to press on with the case of corruption involved in the persecution of her predecessor but one, Nxasana.

The case has been investigated by the Hawks since 2015; it has run its course in the civil courts with affidavits from all concerned for the prosecution service to harvest. Better still, it culminated in the Constitutional Court in a manner that found the termination of Nxasana’s services illegal.

The docket is lying on the desk of a senior prosecutor in Pretoria, gathering dust. The complainant, Accountability Now, is treated like a mushroom and has not been asked for input for years. Nor have any reports on progress and/or any reasons for not progressing been furnished. All entreaties to get on with the job of prosecuting Zuma and his then justice minister, Michael Masutha, for corruption and defeating the ends of justice have fallen on deaf ears.

The NPA would be justified, given that the decapitation of its leadership is involved, in engaging outside counsel to run the trial, which would only take a few days in court. The facts are clear, the affidavits damning and the opportunity to secure long sentences for both Zuma and Masutha is available. What can possibly be holding up the service of process?

A draft charge sheet accompanied the complaint of July 2015: