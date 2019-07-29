BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: Treasury is on the right track by exploring a state bank

Most South Africans depend on the urban informal economy, which has been ignored and neglected by the banking sector.

The country’s big banks are not held accountable for how they conduct business. They make decisions that are not developmental and they abuse their hegemony.

Regarding the struggling township and rural economies, money is not necessarily being lent out at reasonable interest rates to fulfil the needs of these businesses. The small businesses are therefore sidelined, yet in terms of the National Development Plan’s 2030 vision they are the ones that will help reduce unemployment.

Private commercial banks mainly give loans against collateral or security, which ignores the fact that more than 90% of the population has been deprived of land and the right to establish business by colonialism and the apartheid state.

A state bank will offer competition to the existing banking system and could be a way to help expose customer abuses and the gouging that is prevalent with these big private banks. It will offer a transparent alternative to the private banks that have been involved in currency manipulation and other reprehensible activities.

The state bank will not only protect consumers but also implement sound monetary policy. It will offer lower debt costs to municipalities and provinces, fund public infrastructure projects and encourage entrepreneurship by providing loans to small businesses at lower interest rates and with lower fees.

The provinces and municipalities can use the money to build more public housing and support the development of the greener energy infrastructure the country desperately needs. This will also ensure the annual interest of about R200bn the government is paying is directed towards the creation of jobs and building of factories instead of enriching a few creditors. The state will save billions of rand on banking services.

Highly indebted

A country such as Germany that suffered the devastation of World War 2 has about 70% of bank deposits held by 1,500 regional and local not-for-profit banks. These banks focus on productive lending for productive purposes, helping small businesses expand and grow jobs. Our state bank would also partner with private community banks and co-operative banks to invest in community development projects.

In the public service alone about 900,000 workers out of a 1.3-million workforce do not own houses because they do not qualify for housing loans or are already highly indebted. We need a bank with a business and lending approach that will not be driven by greed and will factor developmental imperatives into its activities.

Some opponents of a state bank have argued that the recent looting of state-owned entities is reason enough to abandon the idea because it will just be another avenue for corrupt politicians to loot. The idea that we should abandon progressive policies that have the potential to help uplift the poor majority because we have experienced corruption in some state entities is ludicrous.

In 2017, 17 banks were allegedly involved in price-fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs involving the rand, according to the Competition Commission. Recent media reports have implicated one of the big four banks in setting interest repayment rates according to race. We did not hear people calling for these banks to be shut down and their banking licences revoked.

Post Bank

We need to fight corruption in the public and private sectors, but corruption should not be used to demonise the role of the state in the economy and the objective of a mixed economy.

Parliament adopted the Financial Matters Amendment Bill in March 2019 and it now awaits the president’s acquiescence.