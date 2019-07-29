External auditors are only the last line of defence

The audit committee is a subcommittee of the company’s board. The committee will elevate issues or concerns to the board, but its primary task is to guard the auditing practices of the company and finalise a company’s financial statements, with the head of the audit committee assuming responsibility for signing off the financial statements.

The internal audit function acts as another line of defence and ought to report directly to the audit committee on material internal audit findings. The external auditor has to take a view on whether the financial information of a specific financial year is correct and unqualified.

Regarding the Tongaat case, it appears as if the combined audit function did its job properly when it picked up financial irregularities within the company, but it could take some time to determine what (and if) fraudulent activity actually took place, to what extent and for how long. However, the question remains: did the Tongaat internal audit function and its audit committee do enough when the discrepancies first emerged?

Steinhoff, by comparison, had an audit committee comprising seasoned and experienced individuals who maintain that all the fraudulent activity that came to the fore emerged out of the blue, and they knew of nothing beforehand. Yet the implicated transactions orchestrated by Markus Jooste and certain executives continued for almost 10 years. Can we assume they managed to hoodwink experienced and well-respected members of the combined audit function throughout that time?

Entrenched board members

Given the calibre of the audit committee members, it is hard to comprehend how this happened. This raises the question of whether the board members applied their minds appropriately when they saw the financial results. Or did they just blindly accept that the information was correct? This highlights the critical role a board plays in interrogating financial statements, and the correct use of the internal audit function.

Both companies had entrenched and long-serving board members and CEOs, which could have affected the independence of the board.

Financial mismanagement has been going on in corporates for years, locally and globally. In SA a culture of unethical political leadership has developed, and if that is how elements of the country’s leadership operate, financial mismanagement will definitely find its way into the private sector.