Cement imports are a concrete threat to embattled SA industry

The Concrete Institute, representing inter alia SA’s major cement producers — including AfriSam, PPC, Lafarge, Sephaku and Natal Portland Cement — sees this as a positive step. But the sector faces a huge threat: imported cement undercutting the local industry.

The last time this happened with imports from Pakistan, the institute approached the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), which duly applied the necessary import tariffs. However, Vietnam and China have stepped into the gap, leaving the institute with little alternative other than to approach Itac for a “safeguard action” to level the playing fields and ensure the sustainability of the national asset that is the SA cement sector.

The sector has a long and valued history in the building and development of modern SA. If the country is to make good on its commitment to development — including the support and recognition of the manufacturing industries — the success of Itac’s application is crucial.

The increase in imports of cement is affecting demand for locally produced cement to such an extent that SA manufacturers are considering mothballing plants, retrenching staff and putting expansion plans on hold.

Some argue that such duty increases will weaken and ultimately destroy local manufacturing because it makes them less competitive. Such data-driven arguments are, at best, disingenuous and, at worst, obvious scaremongering.

Survival stage

Cost to consumer alone is not a measure of a competitive industry. Our cement manufacturing processes are regulated, from environmental impact assessments to strict quality controls, and from labour and employment regulations to sustainability requirements — including the carbon tax that was implemented in June 2019. (SA is a signatory to the Paris Accord on carbon dioxide emissions.) Such processes are not always required with products manufactured elsewhere.

SA’s cement manufacturing sector plays a crucial role in the economy’s development. The cement sector needs the government’s support at this critical survival stage in the construction sector.

These risks are real: job losses, withholding investment, deterioration of existing plant and eventually yet another broken manufacturing sector. Cheap imports are a stopgap, and an unnecessary one at that.

The cement, concrete, and affiliated industries employ thousands of South Africans whose jobs would be on the line if the government does not step in to protect local cement production.