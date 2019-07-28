The world will have to learn to live with ship capture

The seizure of a number of ships in recent months tells an uncomfortable story. In today’s multi-polar world, countries can grab other nations’ vessels and get away with it.

It’s not just Iran’s detention of the UK-flagged Stena Impero in retaliation for the seizure of one its own tankers by Britain. In recent months, other incidents have occurred that had nothing to do with smuggling or fishing disputes, the standard reasons for vessels to be stopped and held by governments. These detentions are geopolitical in nature.

In November, Russia grabbed three small Ukrainian naval vessels that tried to break through its de facto blockade of the Kerch Strait, a barrier intended to defend an expensive bridge Moscow has built to annexed Crimea. It continues to hold the Berdyansk, Nikopol and Yeni Kapu and their crews — despite an order from the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to release them. Moscow disputes the tribunal’s jurisdiction and maintains that the vessels crossed the border illegally.

On Thursday, Ukraine retaliated by seizing the Nika Spirit, a Russian oil products tanker. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the same vessel was used to block the three ships’ passage under the Crimea bridge.

Then there’s the seizure of the North Korean bulk carrier Wise Honest by the US in May, the first ever over alleged violations of international sanctions on the dictatorship. Kim Jong-un’s regime hasn’t retaliated because it wants to get the Wise Honest back rather than escalate the row. The cargo ship is North Korea’s second biggest, and losing it is a major blow to the country’s shaky economy.

Meanwhile, there has been talk in the US about trading the Wise Honest for USS Pueblo, the spy ship North Korea captured in 1968. Its crew was returned to the US after 11 months in captivity; some of it are now pushing for the swap. And last week, a US federal court approved the Wise Honest’s sale to pay compensation to the family of American student Otto Warmbier, who died after being imprisoned in North Korea.

Acting with impunity

These ship seizures all have something in common: military or diplomatic advantages that mean one side feels it can act with impunity.

Obviously, Iran could do nothing to prevent the UK from grabbing the Grace 1 near Gibraltar. But Britain, too, simply didn’t have the naval power in the Persian Gulf to stop Iran from trying to take one its ships. Its depleted navy has a single frigate in the region, which cannot be everywhere at the same time. The US theoretically, has the resources to stop Iran from hunting British ships, but has chosen not to interfere.