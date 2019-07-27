Extreme heatwaves are due to humans — but what about storms?

In a handful of recent articles in the annual “Explaining Extreme Events from a Climate Perspective” special issue of the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, researchers have actually been willing to conclude outright that specific weather events could not have happened but for human-induced climate change.

These were the summer 2016 phenomena of record global heat, an Asian heatwave and a marine heatwave off the coast of Alaska, as well as a marine heatwave between Tasmania and New Zealand in the southern hemisphere summer of 2017/2018.

In general, heatwaves and cold snaps (which are becoming less frequent) are the weather events about which climate scientists have become most confident in their attributions, according to the 2016 National Academies report. Meanwhile, the 2013 assessment report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assigned “medium confidence” to the idea that climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme precipitation events, and “low confidence” to claims that climate change is causing more-intense droughts and tropical storms.

The climate scientists’ assessments aren’t necessarily all correct, of course. Spend a few hours reading through the attribution literature, though, and the impression one gets is of a good-faith effort to define what is known so far — and what isn’t — about the impact that increased concentrations of greenhouse gases are having on the climate and the weather.

Much public discussion of climate change and its impacts hasn’t been like that at all. The biggest difference has been the mostly bad-faith campaign to sow doubt that climate change is occurring, which currently seems to be headquartered in the White House. But there’s also a tendency among journalists (myself included), politicians, and other non-scientists who are concerned about climate change to attribute pretty much every untoward weather-related event to it.

Such attributions aren’t necessarily wrong — give it another few decades, sadly, and I imagine scientists will be able to link a lot more weather phenomena to greenhouse gas-related warming. But they often seem unhelpful, in that they can give a misleading impression of where the biggest risks lie and what we might be able to do about them.

Mississippi River ready for a new course

My personal bugbear on this front is the disappearance of much of Louisiana into the Gulf of Mexico, which is frequently depicted in the media as the result of climate change but is a much more complicated story than that. The state’s coastal marshes used to be replenished by sediment from Mississippi River flooding, and by the Mississippi’s penchant for choosing a new outlet to the Gulf every 1,000 years or so.

As John McPhee wrote in the classic New Yorker article “Atchafalaya” in 1987, the Mississippi has been ready to carve a new course since the 1950s, but the US Army Corps of Engineers has so far succeeded in preventing it from doing so.

Elizabeth Kolbert described in the New Yorker just this March how the corps and other government agencies are trying to reverse some of the resulting damage with controlled flooding, but thanks to the series of dams built along the famously muddy Missouri River in Montana and the Dakotas from the 1930s to and throughout the 1960s, the Mississippi carries a lot less sediment than it used to. Rising global sea levels are making this problem worse, but Louisiana would be shedding acres even if they weren’t rising at all.