What Christine Lagarde can do to make easier monetary policy work

Has outgoing European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi made life easier or harder for his successor, Christine Lagarde, by all but promising easier monetary policy, notably lower interest rates?

On the one hand, a newcomer’s task is simplified by an established policy line, especially if that line is sensible, which, in light of economic weakness and persistently low inflation, it arguably is. (Markets do not expect the ECB to get anywhere near its 2% inflation target, not even in the long term.)

On the other hand, there is a problem: with the ECB deposit rate already at minus 0.4%, the scope for meaningful cuts in interest rates seems limited. This credibility problem with interest rate policy requires the ECB to overcome two obstacles.

First, banks are not fully passing on the negative rate they pay on reserves at the ECB. Of course, banks can still make profits so long as their lending rates are above their borrowing costs. But while they have passed on negative rates to corporate depositors, they have not done so to households. No bank wants to undermine its funding base or be the first mover. Other things being equal, the result is lower bank profitability or higher lending rates, which weakens policy effectiveness.

Second, even if the above issue were resolved, there remains the risk of a flight to cash. As currency guarantees a zero rate of return, significantly negative deposit rates risk a large shift from deposits to cash, thus destabilising banking and economic activity.

If the ECB is to make negative rate policy truly effective, it will need to come to grips with both the transmission problem and the flight-to-cash problem. Fortunately, there are solutions, as recently discussed in an IMF paper by economists Ruchir Agarwal and Miles Kimball.

On the transmission problem, the ECB could shield small depositors from negative rates. For example, the ECB could ensure that, say, the first €5,000 of each depositor’s account is guaranteed a minimum deposit rate of zero.

The cost of such a subsidy, which ECB data suggest would fully compensate the bottom two-thirds of households by income, would be about €15bn for each percentage point of negative rates.

This seems manageable relative to the ECB’s profits and, more importantly, the goal of transmitting monetary policy to the broader economy. Such a policy can make negative rates more politically acceptable by protecting regular households while limiting the negative impact on bank profitability. This would also be preferable to recent proposals for “tiered” ECB rates, which benefit a narrow group of banks.

On the flight-to-cash risk, cash holding can be made costly. Specifically, the ECB could impose a transaction fee — equivalent to a negative interest rate — whenever a bank approaches it to obtain currency. Banks routinely turn to the ECB for currency when customers make unexpectedly large cash withdrawals at a branch or an ATM. Citing the fee, banks should be able to pass the cost on to the public. By varying the fee at its cash window, the ECB can operate the system at any negative rate it chooses.

None of this is to play down the logistical and communications challenge in moving to deeply negative interest rates, which strain public perceptions of normality. But what are the alternatives?

Quantitative easing via sovereign asset purchases has been effective in calming sovereign debt markets but not in raising inflation decisively. Large-scale purchases of private sector assets — stocks, bonds and other securities — would be more effective but, since its potency derives from taking significant private sector risk on to the central bank’s balance sheet, the ECB might be reluctant to go there. Meanwhile, given the prospect of lower US rates, the case for the ECB to follow suit will become more pressing, lest euro appreciation further depresses economic activity and inflation in Europe.

Of course, concerted fiscal expansion across the eurozone would definitely help, as many argue. But political resistance to co-ordinated fiscal stimulus is large, while the recently agreed common budget is pitifully small. More importantly, fiscal expansion cannot be the ECB’s answer to a persistent failure to achieve its inflation target. That is the central bank’s own job.

As Draghi, Europe’s most trusted policymaker, takes his leave, the best parting gift he can give Lagarde is a mechanism to make negative interest rates credible. /© Financial Times 2019

• Moghadam, a former head of the IMF’s European department, is a vice-chairman at Morgan Stanley.