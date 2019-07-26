Tesla only exists due to JB Straubel’s obsession with electricity

Palo Alto — There is a photo of JB Straubel from 2004 that has become part of Tesla lore. It was taken back when the company was more of a hopeful concept than an actual car maker. He is in the backyard of his house, hand-glueing lithium ion batteries to a case as part of the arts and crafts project that was Tesla’s first vehicle. Straubel, the company’s long-time chief technology officer (CTO), looks the part of the youthful, eager, problem-solving engineer who has no idea of the hell that’s coming for him, and that’s exactly what he was. Of course, that version of Straubel also could never have imagined the heights he would achieve.

On Wednesday, as Tesla announced it had delivered 95,356 cars in its most recent quarter and another net loss, it also revealed that Straubel will cede his CTO position and step away from the daily grind to become an adviser to the company. For long-time Tesla watchers, it’s an astonishing change. Straubel represents, alongside Elon Musk, the soul of the vehicle maker — a true believer in electric cars and how they can reshape the world. He has been the quiet, grounded complement to Musk’s drama-filled, visionary persona.

“It’s been an amazing time, and I really, really love the mission and this personal connection and ownership with the whole company,” Straubel said in a phone interview. “Tesla has evolved. What we need now is a focus on sales, delivery and manufacturing. I have been helping with that in recent years, but it’s not what I am best at. There are people in the world who are better at this stuff and enjoy it more.”

Tesla has become such a polarising phenomenon. Some see it as the obvious future of transportation and to others, an elaborate hoax. But before all that, during the early days of the company, Straubel and a team of fellow engineers struggled to produce a single car for a market that insisted no one wanted an electric vehicle anyway.