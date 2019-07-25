Opinion WILLIAM GUMEDE: To get out of its death spiral, the ANC needs to grow up The ANC is stuck in its own Groundhog Day and Ramaphosa must proactively prosecute, fire and push out corrupt leaders BL PREMIUM

The ANC is in a classic death spiral — in continuous decline, yet repeating the same remedies over and over again, which will accelerate its decline further until it eventually loses power and is replaced by new players.

A death spiral often refers to the seemingly unstoppable decline of a company dominant for ages, when the company loses touch with its customer base but continues to repeat the same Band-Aid solutions rather than tackle the root cause of its decline.