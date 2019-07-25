WILLIAM GUMEDE: To get out of its death spiral, the ANC needs to grow up
The ANC is stuck in its own Groundhog Day and Ramaphosa must proactively prosecute, fire and push out corrupt leaders
25 July 2019 - 05:08
The ANC is in a classic death spiral — in continuous decline, yet repeating the same remedies over and over again, which will accelerate its decline further until it eventually loses power and is replaced by new players.
A death spiral often refers to the seemingly unstoppable decline of a company dominant for ages, when the company loses touch with its customer base but continues to repeat the same Band-Aid solutions rather than tackle the root cause of its decline.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.