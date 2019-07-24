Sars may have to refund some dividends tax payments

SA may have an unexpected hole in its dividends tax collections potentially going back several years. The SA Revenue Service (Sars) may have to refund dividends tax payments historically made on dividends declared by SA companies to shareholders who are Dutch residents.

This came to light in a recent tax court case dealing with the double-tax agreement between SA and the Netherlands (Netherlands DTA).

Secondary tax on companies was replaced by dividends withholding tax in April 2012. This withholding tax applies to all dividends declared to nonresident shareholders of SA companies.

The original rate of dividends tax of 10% has been increased to 20%. However, these rates are subject to reduction in terms of the double-tax agreements that SA has concluded with many jurisdictions, including the Netherlands.

Prior to the introduction of this tax, SA renegotiated virtually all its double-tax agreements to allow it to levy at least a 5% dividends tax rate. One exception is the double-tax agreement with Kuwait, which still provides for a 0% tax rate on dividends declared from SA to shareholders resident in Kuwait.

What does this have to do with dividends paid by SA companies to shareholders who are residents in the Netherlands? The answer lies in the most favoured nation clause contained in the Netherlands DTA. This clause is a bit like the retailers’ advertisement saying that if you can find a competitor who offers a lower price than their prices, they will refund you the difference.

The Netherlands DTA reads that if any double-tax agreement subsequently negotiated between SA and another country grants a lower rate of dividends tax than that contained in the Netherlands DTA, the lower tax rate will apply to residents of the Netherlands on dividends they receive from SA companies.

This does not apply to the double-tax agreement with Kuwait since it was entered into before the Netherlands DTA. However, subsequent to the Netherlands DTA, SA concluded a double-tax agreement with Sweden. The Swedish double-tax agreement also has a most favoured nation clause, which reads that a Swedish shareholder will be entitled to any lower rate of tax levied regarding a double-tax agreement entered into by SA before or after the Swedish double-tax agreement.

As the double-tax agreement with Kuwait allows dividends to be paid by SA companies to Kuwaiti shareholders without any dividends withholding tax, Swedish shareholders may rely on their most favoured nation clause to ensure that Swedish recipients of dividends from SA companies are also entitled to a 0% rate of dividends withholding tax.

As the Netherlands has traditionally been one of the world’s favourite holding company regimes, Dutch shareholders of SA companies can potentially use the most favoured nation clause in the Netherlands DTA to demand that, since Swedish shareholders qualify for a 0% rate of dividends tax and since the Swedish double-tax agreement was entered into after the Netherlands DTA, such shareholders resident in the Netherlands are also entitled to a 0% withholding tax on dividends received from SA companies.

Various Dutch court cases, including a high court judgment, have previously agreed with this approach. While these cases were of interest from an SA perspective, they are not binding on our revenue authorities. However, in June an SA tax court essentially concurred with the Dutch position and held that Sars is required to refund a Dutch shareholder all dividends tax paid since April 2012, with interest on such amounts.

In this case, the taxpayer submitted revised declarations under the Netherlands DTA to Sars within the three-year period contained in section 64L of the Income Tax Act.

This may have opened the door for residents of the Netherlands that have received dividends from SA companies to claim a refund of dividends tax paid. Since the Netherlands is used as a holding company regime, this could include various foreign investors who have invested in SA through Dutch companies.

In addition to dividends already paid, it could also mean that shareholders resident in the Netherlands claim that they should not pay dividends tax until the double-tax agreement with Kuwait has been amended to allow dividends tax to be imposed on dividends declared by SA companies to shareholders resident in Kuwait.

Kuwait has not yet ratified this proposed amendment.

The dividends paid by SA companies to the Netherlands would typically also not be taxed in the Netherlands due to its advantageous holding company tax regime. Such dividends would therefore be exempt from tax in SA and in the Netherlands.

When on-declared by the Netherlands company to its ultimate parent, the Netherlands would typically not impose withholding tax. These dividends may therefore not suffer tax either in SA or the Netherlands.

• Dachs is head of ENSafrica’s tax department. He writes in his own capacity.