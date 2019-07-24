CARTOON: Boris Johnson’s shocker

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Britain’s prime minister designate has some MPs unsure of whether he will be the brash Brexiteer or the pragmatic mayor of London he once was
Minister must wait to hear if public protector’s report on ‘rogue unit’ is suspended
The failure of the political debate to see the bucket system as an issue speaks volumes about the values of those who dominate the discussion
With Aton no longer hovering over it, the construction company should chart its own path to guide it to sustainable growth
The fund highlighted the effects of strikes, energy supply issues in mining and weak agricultural production, as reasons
Project director says the scheme sends a strong signal about Kenya being ripe for projects
US trade officials will hold first high-level, face-to-face negotiations in Shanghai since talks broke down in May
Reigning champion survives crash, but Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang pulls out after serious spill
Fendi, Bulgari, Ferragamo ... who wouldn’t jump at the chance to try their Tuscan tipples?
