CARTOON: Boris Johnson’s shocker

24 July 2019 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday July 24 2019
Wednesday July 24 2019

Boris Johnson to steer Brexit as next UK prime minister

After a six-week leadership race, Johnson won by a landslide ballot, and promises to ‘ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity’
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL: SA needs to be ready for Boris Johnson fallout

The resignations continue as the UK approaches a potentially disastrous no-deal Brexit
1 day ago

Another UK minister quits before Boris Johnson becomes prime minister

The resignation of Alan Duncan  underlines the strength of feeling in the Conservative Party and parliament against a no-deal Brexit
1 day ago

UK finance minister strikes blow as Boris Johnson prepares to become PM

Philip Hammond says he will resign before he can be fired
2 days ago

Why investors are not over the moon about Brexit

Regardless of who wins the leadership race, a messy divorce from the EU will likely pummel the nation’s assets and darken its economic prospects
1 day ago

Jo Swinson elected Liberal Democrat leader on strong anti-Brexit ticket

Lib Dems elect their first female leader on her firm stand against Britain’s split from the EU
1 day ago
Tuesday July 23 2019
Tuesday July 23 2019

