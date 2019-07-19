SA played its part in getting man to the moon

The next flight, Apollo 8, was the first mission to reach and orbit the moon, doing so on Christmas Day 1968. The now famous “Earthrise” photograph, taken by the Apollo 8 astronauts, brought home to many the fragility of the earth and is credited with sparking the environmentalist movement.

Barely six months later Apollo 11 cleared the launch pad at Cape Canaveral on its trajectory to the moon. That trajectory took Apollo 11, like other National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) launches, past the southern tip of Africa.

For this reason, in 1960, Nasa had established a tracking station, north of Johannesburg at Hartebeeshoek, which was operated under Nasa’s direct control. This tracking station was one of 14 established throughout the world to relay communications and telemetry to Nasa control centres in the US from its spacecraft.

Even before the moon landings, the Hartebeeshoek tracking station played an important role in Nasa’s space programmes. The first pictures of the Mars surface, taken by Mariner 4 in 1965, were captured and relayed by the Hartebeeshoek facility. Similarly, many of the moon survey spacecraft, which preceded the Apollo missions, beamed their photos back to earth via SA. At least part of the Apollo 11 flight to the moon would have been tracked using the Hartebeeshoek tracking station.

Although the technology utilised in the moon landing was cutting edge for its day, the computing power of the spacecraft that propelled human beings to the moon, was less than that of today’s average pocket calculator.

Even more low-tech was the only SA invention to make it to the moon, Pratley Putty. Used to attach certain components of the Eagle landing craft, astronauts carried a supply of the sticky substance with them to make repairs on the moon, if required.

Two years after the last of the Apollo missions in 1972, Nasa withdrew from the Hartebeeshoek facility due to political pressure. The facility reverted to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and later to the SA National Space Agency (Sansa), which was established in 2010.

Throughout this time, SA has continued to play a significant role in international space programmes and remains the only country in Africa with the capability to design and build satellite systems.

Like the Apollo programme, Sansa faces competing interests for its space programme funding. Contrary to popular belief, Sansa’s space programmes are not about launching space probes into deep space and are instead focused on challenges faced back home, such as climate change, water resources and human settlement science. Space programmes are not cheap and the costs will always be weighed against shorter-term goals such as housing and service delivery.

However, if SA is to enter into and compete in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), it will require a fully funded mandate to achieve its long-term goals in utilising space for the benefit of mankind. In order to retain the current skills and develop new capability SA will need to invest in 4IR, in which space-based systems will play a critical role in supporting government initiatives.

It took just 66 years for humankind to progress from the first powered flight of 120m in 1903 to landing a human being on the moon about 300,000km away in space. Fifty years on no human has set foot on any other celestial body. When eventually he or she does so, will SA possess any ability to participate in this next great endeavour?

• Khatri is the Executive Director: Space Engineering of the South African National Space Agency. Read is the Founder of Read Advisory Services and a space enthusiast. They write in their personal capacities