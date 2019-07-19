Opinion

CARTOON: Trump’s race to the bottom

19 July 2019 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Donald Trump’s race-baiting strategy to secure second term

The US president is gunning for four congresswomen in the hopes of forcing Democrats to take extreme positions
Opinion
22 hours ago

House condemns Trump over his racist tweets

Representatives split on party lines in voting to slam president's comments about four congresswomen
World
1 day ago

Trump vs the four, female freshman Democrats of colour

Even some Republicans are disgusted by Trump's remarks; others think the Democrats should be left to fight among themselves and self-destruct
World
2 days ago

Trump intensifies attacks on ‘the squad’ as Democrats slam comments as racist

US president is using vitriol against the four women as fuel for his re-election fight, say sources
World
19 hours ago

Trump campaign aims to draw female voters

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, will launch a coalition dedicated to recruiting and activating women in support of his re-election in ...
World
2 days ago
