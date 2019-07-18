Dollar remains the big daddy of global currencies — for now

Reserve diversification

This picture might now be changing, as the Fed aims to reduce rates to pre-empt a slowdown. Though US interest rates would still be higher than in Europe and Japan, the fact that the gap is likely to narrow reduces carry trade support for the dollar.

Taking a longer-term view, the role of the dollar is likely to decline over time but not disappear. Central banks are expected to continue diversifying their reserves, but as long as their economies have dollar liabilities, it makes sense to have dollar reserves.

Another frequent argument is that investors will eventually lose trust in the dollar because of persistent current account and budget shortfalls. After all, money is all about trust. Donald Trump’s tax cuts have further widened the budget deficit, and his trade wars are unlikely to have any success in narrowing the current account deficit, which is largely the mirror image of investors’ demand for US assets.

But apart from a few years in the late 1990s, the US has run budget deficits persistently since 1974. So it is also not clear why the trust will suddenly break — perhaps when the independence of the Fed, under attack from Trump, is fatally eroded.

What is clear is that other countries are taking deliberate steps to de-dollarise. The widespread use of the dollar in global payments gives the US extraordinary power. It basically claims jurisdiction anywhere a dollar is used, even if Americans are not involved. Famously, a New York court fined a French bank $9bn in 2014 for violating sanctions against Cuba, Sudan and Iran.

The previous handover of dominant currency status from the pound sterling to the US dollar had World War 1 as its immediate reason, but it would probably have happened anyway, given that the US had overtaken the UK as the world’s largest economy and financial sector.

China will someday overtake the US economy in size, but China is far away from being the world’s financial leader. It maintains strict capital controls, its markets are not as deep and liquid and, crucially, property rights not as strongly enforced. For this reason, the yuan is still far from being a global currency. In fact, the ultimate proof of the status of the dollar is that it is the preferred currency in forex black markets globally.

What about the cryptocurrencies? Bitcoin has surged again in 2019, but the fact that its value is expressed in dollars says it all. At any rate, Bitcoin and its peers cannot be thought of as proper currencies, since they are too volatile, and are mostly instruments for speculations.

The Facebook-led new digital currency, Libra, promises to solve some of Bitcoin’s most obvious shortcomings (it is pegged to a basket of currencies). But it has been almost universally criticised, and not only because of Facebook’s poor reputation for managing its members’ data. The lack of a central bank backstop in case of a crisis is one fear. The other is the possibility of it being used to hide ill-gotten funds.

For this reason, Bank of England governor Mark Carney spoke for many regulators when he said the Bank would approach Libra with “an open mind but not an open door”. It is very unlikely that any version of private cryptocurrencies can replace the dollar.