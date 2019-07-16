CARTOON: Zuma takes centre stage

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Parliament needs to urgently come up with a framework to ensure SA does not miss out on the global cannabis boom
The president says in court papers that Gordhan’s legal challenge to first of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's reports not 'frivolous'
The former president tells the Zondo commission of a plot to remove him that started in the early 1990s
The technology group has changed executive leadership, suspended employees and launched an internal investigation into possible corruption at the company
The lack of household savings and the rising number of people seeking debt counselling are alarming, Reserve Bank, TransUnion and SA Savings Institute data shows
The African free agreement is the continent’s largest trade agreement. What is it and how can SA benefit?
The judge says that while the jury’s decisions was 'reasonable' the size of the award is 'constitutionally impermissible'
Crosswinds cause chaos as defending champion gains time ahead of rest day
While some of the continent’s artefacts are in the process of being reclaimed, there are sticking points, writes Zakes Mda
