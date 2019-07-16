Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma takes centre stage

16 July 2019 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Zondo inquiry is part of intelligence plot to ‘get rid’ of me, Jacob Zuma says

Zuma says he was concerned that former public protector Thuli Madonsela initially did not have money to probe alleged state capture, but ‘then got ...
There were attempts to assassinate me, Jacob Zuma tells inquiry

‘There were people sent from outside the country to come and kill me. But I have been patient to not say anything, but I have been provoked.’
I have been linking the dots in the conspiracy against me, Jacob Zuma tells inquiry

The former president has alleged that there were spies within the ANC that were working with intelligence organisations to remove him
I was targeted because I had information on ANC spies, Jacob Zuma says

‘This conspiracy against me has … come in different forms,’ the former president said at the Zondo commission of inquiry
Judge Raymond Zondo accepts Jacob Zuma has reservations about commission

Zuma has made it clear before that he does not believe there has been state capture, and that the inquiry, which he set up, is politicised
