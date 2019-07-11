CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s China compromise

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Perfect safety for a payments system can only come with deposits fully backed by cash issued by the central bank, writes Brian Kantor
The president reappoints Kganyago as governor and fills two deputy positions with insiders
Lawyers to provide details of plans to take report on judicial review
Country’s largest steel maker says more than 2,000 workers could lose jobs as it battles to contain power, rail and port costs
Its 2019/2020 annual performance report cites weak economic growth, uncertainty in the revenue outlook and the poor financial position of SOEs
BDTV spoke to Gavin Rolston from Schroders about how low returns from traditional asset classes can be addressed by diversification into alternative investments
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns that the jihadist insurgency is spreading beyond the region
Swiss tennis superstar becomes the first man to record a century of singles wins at any Grand Slam
Short on technical details but high on beauty, P72 revives glory days of 60s-era Le Mans racers
