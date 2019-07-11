AI may hold the secret to solving renewable energy’s problems

Launceton — One of humankind’s most enduring weaknesses is to assume that the way things are now will somehow persist into the future, and that current trends are inexorable.

This thinking is behind the often repeated view that renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, cannot replace thermal electricity generation, such as coal and natural gas.

Presently, it is correct that the most significant weakness of these renewables is that they are intermittent, meaning they don’t generate close to their installed capacity and cause instability in electricity grids.

While storage through batteries or pumped hydro is often touted as a solution to the drawbacks of wind and solar, there are other emerging technologies that may well make renewables more effective.

One of those is harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the efficiency of wind and solar by using machine learning programmes to enhance predictability of generation and grid stability.

India is an example of a major country that stands to benefit from adopting AI as it builds out its renewable energy capacity. The Indian government has very ambitious targets for renewable energy, aiming to have 175GW of installed capacity by 2022 and 500GW by 2030.

The world’s second-most populous country and third-biggest polluter has about 74GW of renewable energy currently installed, according to a government report and comments made last month by Anand Kumar, the secretary of the renewable energy ministry.