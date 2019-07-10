Never mind the fourth industrial revolution, SA is still stuck in the third

Drums, smoke signals and writing were the main forms of communication technology in the world during the premodern period popularly known as the agricultural revolution. During the first three industrial revolutions, communications technology evolved through a convergence of linotype and press, telegraphy, telephony and news media, as well as digitisation and networking.

At the Davos World Economic Forum in 2019 the theme was “Globalisation 4.0”, a concept driven by the fourth industrial revolution.

In SA there is a big buzz around the fourth industrial revolution, but the country is still stuck in the third industrial revolution, if not the second, especially regarding commutations technology.

SA was on par with the rest of the world with information and communication technology (ICT) since the start of the first three industrial revolutions. The first newspaper published in sub-Saharan Africa appeared in Cape Town in 1800. The first telegraph in SA was launched on December 2 1859. The first telephones were installed in Cape Town in 1878. Computers date back to 1921 in SA; the internet started in 1991, cellphones in 1994, and Microsoft Windows arrived in 1995.

The only setback in this evolution of ICT in SA has been the growing inequality since the dawn of democracy. By the World Bank’s estimate, SA is the world’s most unequal country, divided by ethnic inequality and discrepancies in the level of development between different sectors. These obstacles result in disparities in access to ICT. To address this challenge, the government and private sector need to sink their teeth into the third industrial revolution, to grow and improve the lives of our people.

The success of the first and second industrial revolutions was enriched by a communication, energy and transportation matrix and accompanying infrastructure that comprised the general-purpose technology that connected firms. The third industrial revolution is about the internet, digital transformation and innovation. The government and the private sector are lagging behind in all three areas.

To speed up internet access the government must facilitate sweeping telecoms reform by fully implementing its ICT policies, a regulatory system and quickly releasing spectrum by creating a wholesale open-access network that has a clear shareholding, funding, decision-making, and operating model. The radio frequency spectrum targets for mobile broadband should aim for 90% coverage countrywide.