SIPHO MASEKO: SA takes a big step with 4IR summit

4IR has possibly been one of the most trending topics of public, policy, and media conversation over the past few years in our country. But talking does not always result in conversation, and trending does not always mean important. So, many conferences happen, plans are produced and pledges are made. But most of these, unsurprisingly, tend to be sector- or industry-specific, or tend to be tech-focused, zeroing in on the foundational underpinnings of 4IR rather than the far-reaching, nontech outcomes we are already beginning to see.

It is therefore no exaggeration to say that the digital economy summit was SA’s first attempt to deal with the 4IR phenomenon in its entirety: the technology, the economics, the policy landscape, the infrastructure requirements, the sociopolitical and the geopolitical changes, and even the ethical and moral challenges posed by such rapid and fundamental changes to how we have traditionally done everything.

At its most basic, that is the definition of what industrial revolutions are: technological developments lead to simple yet profound changes in how the most basic goods are produced and consumed, which in turn lead to new forms of economic organisation that may end up changing social relations and the political systems societies have chosen to govern themselves.

What we call the fourth industrial revolution is no different to the first, in that it will have two key outcomes for all of us: rapid (but uneven) economic development and growth in prosperity on the one hand, and social and political upheaval on the other. The challenge of 4IR for all our societies is how to spread the benefits of the first outcome and mitigate and control the effects of the second. That challenge is particularly stark for a relatively small developing country such as SA.