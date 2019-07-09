SA must pounce on abundant tourism opportunities

The national development plan (NDP) recognises tourism as a key driver of employment, economic growth and the national transformation agenda. Tourism is also one of the priorities of government that has been identified as a major potential economic and jobs driver.

SA is home to some of the most sought-after tourist experiences, and our natural beauty, combined with cultural and historic landmarks, provide an all-encompassing experience to visitors. Expanding our tourism footprint makes sense on several levels and will lead to increased economic growth and greater foreign earnings, while also creating jobs and economic opportunities throughout the entire tourism value chain.

Growing our tourism market depends on attracting more tourists, both locally and internationally, while also developing local small businesses. More tourists equals more jobs and economic growth in communities. By attracting more visitors, we can ensure that more people are employed as tourist guides, drivers or caterers. It will also lead to an increase in local manufacturing of items such as artefacts and the creation of guest houses, lodges and small hotels.

However, tourism is a burgeoning industry throughout the world and SA therefore faces competition from other destinations around the globe. The reality is that tourists are spoilt for choice and will choose destinations that are easy to access, offer value for money and are safe.