LONDIWE BUTHELEZI: How the Prudential Authority will make banking safer

Analysts say rand could be headed for R13/$ if global central banks loosen monetary policy
In the past decade, there has been a loss of competence and continuity in the affairs of this precious resource, writes Mike Muller
Deputy governor Kuben Naidoo says central bank wants to sell its holding in a year or two
Questions over acting in his personal or state capacity aside, he should occupy the moral high ground
The operator of kulula.com and British Airways in SA expects earnings to rise by at least 20% thanks to the SAA settlement
Demonising public-private partnerships is dangerous when so much infrastructure needs to be built
New Business Leadership SA boss Busisiwe Mavuso has vital role to play in heading efforts towards an economic recovery and transformation plan through a pact between diverse parties
Cyril Ramaphosa attends the signing of an agreement on constitutional, governance, security and media reforms
Sports people — some are honest, while others fail to grasp the meaning
The men and women who make us roar with laughter themselves have to muster a lot of courage, writes Anton Krueger
