Integrated support for startups the solution to youth unemployment

Research suggests that many economies are supported by small to medium-size businesses and that such businesses play an important role in stimulating economies and creating jobs. Governments that have prioritised startups and made it easy for entrepreneurs to establish small businesses while supporting them, have reaped the fruit of doing so, and have made great inroads in addressing youth unemployment and poverty.

There are many different reasons why startups fail. Some fail due to their business ideas not being relevant to the market. Others fail due to poor strategy and execution despite having commercially viable ideas. Whatever the reason, there is a need for startups to be properly supported if we are to see a greater number of them survive and scale up to become successful businesses that contribute to the national purse and to resolving the issue of youth unemployment.

The basics of running a business are often not as obvious to owners of startups as they are to those of us in established businesses. There is a need for strategic partnerships, strong, sincere mentorship, and for access to affordable professional services, for example, from lawyers and accountants.

Where startups do business with government, the government should pay them on time as they are generally not able to survive for long periods without a steady cash flow. Banks should also come on board and proactively support startups by providing flexible financial support products that take into account all the unique financial challenges that startups face.

There is also a need to ensure that the right technologies are made available to startups at an affordable cost to enable them to minimise and manage operating costs, which tend to spiral out of control and often lead to their demise. In the tech era and with the fourth industrial revolution upon us, the opportunities for startups are endless. Technology and innovation is undoubtedly a key ingredient for the success of startups.