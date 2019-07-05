Despite images of squabbling, parties tend to work together behind the scenes

Now that the buzz generated by the president’s state of the nation address is over we can reflect on how parliament is supposed to work to do the job set out in the constitution. As we shall see, parliament is actually a complex institution, much more so than the conventional view that it is a place where politicians squabble about bits of legislation and engage in nasty personal attacks. In the end, we are all affected by decisions taken in parliament, so we had better keep an eye on what goes on there.

First, let me concede that a faction in Luthuli House tried to capture parliament recently by prematurely nominating some questionable individuals as chairs of portfolio committees. To some extent, they were thwarted by other ANC people, though they still got certain positions. This incident nevertheless revealed how the ANC goes about the business of deployment.

Let’s go back to the earlier stages. ANC branches nominate individuals for the National Assembly, National Council of Provinces and provincial councils. These are processed through various stages and finalised by the national list committee, which has some discretion to ensure equal male and female representation and that the final lists are fair. Ultimately, the lists go to officials in parliament and members are sworn in. The secretary-general of the ANC plays a central role in all of this, including decisions on who should be the speaker and deputy speaker, as well as house chair and chief whip of both houses in parliament. As it happens, Thandi Modise, Lechesa Tsenoli and Cedrik Frolik are all seasoned parliamentarians who will ensure stability on procedural matters.