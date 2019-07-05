Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa to the rescue

05 July 2019 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
Friday July 5 2019
Friday July 5 2019

Lesotho’s political parties sign reform accord to ease tensions

Cyril Ramaphosa attends the signing of an agreement on constitutional, governance, security and media reforms
World
10 hours ago

NEELS BLOM: Why little Lesotho must become SA’s best friend for life

The Kingdom of Lesotho has the water SA needs
Opinion
10 months ago

Murder of army chief ‘has scared us all’, Lesotho King Letsie III says

Khoantle Motsomotso is the second Lesotho army chief to be assassinated by fellow soldiers in two years
World
1 year ago

Lesotho first lady, Lipolelo Thabane, shot dead

The murder of Tom Thabane’s estranged wife has raised fear of renewed violence, shortly after the country’s third elections in five years
World
2 years ago

Lesotho veterans lead race to be prime minister

The country’s political landscape has been dominated for years by party splits and fragile coalitions
World
2 years ago
Thursday July 4 2019
Thursday July 4 2019

Most read

1.
Perverse opulence amid squalor likely to sink ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Playing with toy trains as SA burns
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: SA follows in tracks of Zimbabwe on way ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
SOE directors should be appointed in transparent ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Welcome to hotel Harare
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.