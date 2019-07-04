Why it makes sense to swap Mario Draghi and Christine Lagarde out

She has helped improve the reputation of a fund that was traditionally associated with stubborn fiscal austerity. The IMF was the first institution involved in Greece’s rescue to recognise that Athens needed debt relief rather than more swingeing cuts.

Draghi has proven that he can fight his corner politically (not least in standing up to the Germans), which would help the IMF manage its fraught relationship with its main shareholder, the US government. Under Lagarde, the fund has been a critic of President Donald Trump’s flagship policies such as his tariff war with China and his tax giveaways to the rich. Hiring Draghi as MD would test Trump’s newfound admiration for the ECB chief: last week, the president tweeted that he would rather have the Italian as chair of the US Federal Reserve than Jerome Powell.

Obstacles

Unfortunately, there are several obstacles to appointing Draghi, the chief one being geographical. The Americans and Europeans have traditionally stitched up appointments at the two main international financial institutions, the IMF and the World Bank (David Malpass, an American economist was recently appointed president of the latter). But the big emerging-market nations aren’t happy about that given their own economic strength. Indeed, China is building a parallel system of institutions, including the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, to provide alternative funding to poorer countries.

There’s a strong argument for having an Asian, South American or African boss of the IMF. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a senior minister in Singapore and chair of its Monetary Authority would be competent and well-regarded. Yet in a purely meritocratic contest it would be difficult to trump Draghi.

The 71-year-old would also need a change to the IMF’s age rules, which demand that incoming managers are no older than 65. The fund’s directors have applied this rule strictly in the past. In 2011, the highly respected Stanley Fischer, then governor of Israel’s central bank, had his bid to replace Strauss-Kahn rejected because he was 67.

Most important, Draghi may have had enough of big international jobs and might prefer a quieter life. He could return to academia or join a think-tank — as former Fed chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke have done — or perhaps try to become the next president of his native Italy when that post comes free in 2022. Still, at a time when global co-operation is under threat, it would be useful to have Draghi sticking around on the world stage.

Bloomberg