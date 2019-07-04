Perverse opulence amid squalor likely to sink Zimbabwe

Women and children bear a disproportionate burden of the economic and social strains of the country’s failed public services, visible in the schools, hospitals and public transport system. These have been worsened by austerity measures implemented in an ambitious attempt to clear longstanding arrears with global multilateral lending institutions. This illustrates the absurdity of the country’s economic policy priorities; with a decaying public realm, inadequate infrastructure and productivity crisis, it is a hollow boast to celebrate a budget surplus.

The most recent official data, for May, put inflation at 98%. Rising inflation, fuelled in part by a spiralling exchange rate on the alternative market before the government intervened by banning the multicurrency system and replacing it with a local unit of account for transacting purposes, has eroded real earnings.

Last week the multicurrency regime was abruptly ended and an interim currency, the RTGS dollar, made sole legal tender. Before these policy interventions, public and private sector employees providing essential services were unilaterally reducing their working week days and conducting sit-ins.

The dire state of Zimbabwe’s public services undoubtedly breeds discontent, and coupled with an economy that appears to be in inexorable decline it is not far-fetched to assert that the prevailing situation poses a security risk to the country and neighbouring states, particularly SA, which remains the favoured destination of Zimbabweans fleeing the socioeconomic siege back home.

What is to be done to mitigate this looming security threat?

There must be clear recognition and acknowledgment from all actors that challenges in public and social services are the most pressing issue facing the country. Once that is achieved, there has to be an earnest attempt to diagnose the cause of the public squalor ordinary citizens experience. Zimbabwe cannot risk misdiagnosis as it will lead to the wrong remedy being applied to a patient already comatose.

Political reform urgent

The cause and the solution to Zimbabwe’s problems are rooted in politics. There is urgent need for political reform, and this has seen calls for a genuine, nonconditional and all-inclusive dialogue convened by an independent party grow louder by the day. Considering that the only reprieve to collapsing public and social services during the last two decades coincided with the government of national unity from 2009 to 2013, these calls may be justified.

However, resolving the political question through either dialogue or elections may not be the only way out of the quagmire. The incumbent president assumed power through what was essentially a coup, but for the sake of expedience a world that had grown weary of former president Mugabe euphemistically called a “military-assisted transition”. Mnangagwa and his military backers have no incentive to agree to dialogue that might result in genuine political reform as this will inevitably involve a reduction — or loss — of power. Elections in Zimbabwe have become a cosmetic exercise, and given their perilous nature since 2000 are unlikely to be the solution to the public and social crisis facing Zimbabwe. In any case, it is unlikely there will be elections before 2023.

Zimbabweans would therefore do well to heed the advice of Galbraith: adopt sound and pragmatic solutions and do not assume dogmatic positions or give in to ideological posturing. This means realising the solution will inevitably be issue driven and appeal to the self interest of all stakeholders, because if the current decline in the quality of public and social services continues it will sink everyone in the country, the governing elite included.