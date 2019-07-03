The three things SA needs to get right to open floodgates of mining investment

For one, these markets all benefit from investment incentives that not only serve to direct investment into smaller companies but also actively develop the public capital markets and attract a diversity of market participants. Canada is a prime example. Flow-through shares afford retail investors generous tax incentives to invest and participate directly in the market while raising money for Canadian exploration.

In the UK, capital gains tax advantages are available to retail investors in AIM, which ensures the flow of capital to smaller companies. And Australian smaller companies, including junior mines and exploration businesses, benefit from forward-thinking initiatives like self-managed superannuation funds that encourage diverse participation in the public markets and from direct grants from Australian states to exploration companies.

Therein lies the key to effective investment incentives. They must benefit and develop the public markets while deliberately directing funding to smaller companies, including junior miners and explorers. Unfortunately, in SA the opposite is true at present. In the past 20 years, the sheer weight of regulation applied to how the savings and investments of South Africans are managed has served to disincentivise direct investment in the public markets and has disadvantaged smaller investment management companies. It is well understood that big firms benefit from greater regulation at the expense of smaller firms, which simply don’t have the people or expertise to cope with the regulatory burden.

As a result, we now have a situation in which 90% of all the country’s savings are managed by the 11 largest asset management firms. Generally, these managers won’t invest less than 1% of a fund in any single company and also cannot hold more than 10% of a single company. Given the sheer size of the funds under management, these restrictions mean that most funds are unable to invest in roughly two-thirds of the smaller companies listed in SA. Small companies need small investors.

This investment industry concentration is just one of many challenges. Retail stockbrokers, who were previously often viewed as the lifeblood of smaller company investing, have in effect been regulated out of business. And while many of the individuals involved have been “reincarnated” as wealth managers and financial planners, the regulations make it very difficult for them to promote a single company investment to their clients.

The introduction of investment incentives such as tax-free savings accounts has done little to rectify the situation. The stringent regulations around these vehicles have in effect ensured that the same concentrated asset management industry benefits from them by specifically excluding self-managed equity portfolios from the incentive. Likewise, the section 12J incentive, as much as it was intended to promote investment in smaller companies, does nothing to incentivise participation in liquid public markets as retail investors are required to hold their investments for at least five years to lock in the tax benefit.

And finally, we have seen the end of public offers in SA as private placements have largely become the order of the day, preventing most smaller investors from becoming aware of, or directly accessing, opportunities. Compliance with the so-called market spread requirements has been contrived by new issuers and their advisers, public promotion is restricted, and minimal information is made available ahead of technical listings “by introduction”, which has a negative impact on public market participation, liquidity and post-listing price discovery.

Ultimately, all of this means that even if SA succeeds in creating a regulatory and policy environment that is supportive of junior mining and exploration, the local capital markets do not stand ready to provide the financial support companies involved in these industries so desperately require to succeed.

The bottom line is that if SA is to have any hope of rebuilding a thriving junior mining and exploration sector, the country needs incentives that serve the dual purpose of attracting investment into smaller companies while at the same time developing our public markets.

• Miller is MD of CCP 12J Fund.