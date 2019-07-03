Merging of ministries broadens the scope of controlling mergers

Government intervention in mergers on public interest grounds could enter a new phase now that competition and industrial policies are under a single ministry.

The consolidation of two previously separate departments, economic development (EDD) and trade and industry (DTI), has significantly broadened the merger control “toolkit” available to the new trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel.

Where previously his ability to intervene in mergers was limited to how broadly the EDD could interpret the public interest grounds in the Competition Act without reference to the tools available to the DTI, Patel now has the full suite of economic policy under his purview.

He will probably not shy away from using it.

While still in charge of the EDD, whose main focus was competition regulation in SA, Patel was well known for his active participation in competition matters, particularly merger reviews. In the process, he succeeded in extracting some major public interest concessions in mega-transactions involving foreign investors. These concessions were mainly around the preservation of jobs and the development of local supply chains.

At least in theory, he could achieve significantly more with the broadened toolkit.

Not only has the Competition Act been amended to strengthen the government’s arm in removing barriers to inclusive economic participation and growth, but the entire machinery of national industrial policy has suddenly become available to Patel.

Put them together — as has indeed happened under the new DTI — and the result is a formidable range of mechanisms to deploy in merger reviews.

Going beyond maintaining the status quo

This broadened set of resources could be used to extend public interest well beyond its traditional legal base point — imposing conditions so that a merger would at least maintain the status quo and not leave the world worse off than before. With both competition and industrial policy coming together, the new high-watermark could be merger conditions that seek to make the world a better place.

Take the hypothetical case of an investor wanting to acquire an SA business that has a loss-making factory in a rural or peri-urban area.