Recovering stolen billions could rescue SAA and Eskom

The quest by the government to recover R14bn from state capture this financial year, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address, is a step in the right direction and must be applauded.

We should also acknowledge and congratulate Nigeria for eventually recovering $1.3bn looted by the notorious dictator Sani Abacha, of which about $800m was recovered from domestic institutions and about $500m in other countries, mostly Switzerland. Africa’s two leading economies must step up their efforts in recovering stolen assets.

SA is one of the most looted countries in Africa, according to various reports on illicit flows, transfer mispricing, fraud and corruption in general, yet it has been the least efficient at recovering these monies. Current efforts at recovering stolen assets, including the creation of a National Prosecuting Authority unit that will focus on Zondo commission proceedings and outcomes, may not be sufficient. From apartheid to state capture and corporate looting, SA has been dismal in recovering stolen assets. Yet we don’t need to have secured convictions to collect these monies, and we don’t need to wait until Section 25 of the constitution is reworded. What we need is a reinvigorated approach and political will.

For example, the presidency should set up toll-free numbers for each category of looting so people with information can call and get protection from the state in return. In line with the technological age, we could even have online apps to the same end. There are patriotic South Africans who are eager to direct us to where the loot is hidden; Ramaphosa should give them the opportunity to tell us. The president also needs to appoint full-time stolen asset recovery (Star) envoys to negotiate on his behalf with tax havens across the world on all of the above categories of looting.