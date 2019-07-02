Opinion

CARTOON: Makwetu’s new powers

02 July 2019 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
CLAUDI MAILOVICH: Ailing local governments are a burden on the state

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu again highlights the deteriorating accountability in municipalities, which are crucial in helping the economy grow
4 days ago

TOM EATON: Makwetu still wants to believe in the good of errant municipalities

SA auditor–general Kimi Makwetu has hands full dealing with accountability and irregular expenditure at local governments
3 days ago

Auditor-general urges political leaders to set an example for municipalities

Kimi Makwetu flags lack of consequences over transgressions and irregularities
5 days ago

Only 18 municipalities got clean audits in 2017/2018

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says only 19% of municipalities provided financial statements without material misstatements, in 2017/2018
5 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The rich will not cough up money that the likes of Magashule will loot

We need these taxpayers to lift up the poor, but who'd give hard-earned cash to this corrupt ANC government?
23 hours ago
