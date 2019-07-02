Attitude towards arts shows SA is not ready for demands of changing world

Who could forget that silly Korean song Gangnam Style by Psy, which set off a years-long dance craze copied even in small cultures such as Afrikaans music? It was the first YouTube video to reach 1-billion views (2012) and 2-billion views (2014). And who do we have to thank (or blame)? The South Korean government.

For years it had been investing in the arts as part of a holistic developmental policy it calls simply macro-economic growth. It launched long-term programmes to train and develop promising artists and the outcomes were phenomena such as K-pop, which rules in the East with singers such as Psy and Rain, Korean soapies on Japanese TV, and writers invading the bestseller lists in the US.

I have been waiting patiently for someone to remark on the single most dispiriting reappointment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, and the fact that there has been nothing I have seen for several weeks says as much about the provinciality of our polity in general, business included. I am talking of Nathi Mthethwa, still the minister of arts and culture.

When Mthethwa fell out with Jacob Zuma in 2014, the former president could have simply dismissed him as police minister. He did something worse — made him the arts man in the cabinet. Perhaps it was to get the world of the arts back for the humiliation he had to undergo with the saga around Brett Murray’s The Spear.

It once again showed what second-rate governments do and have been doing for ages — use arts and culture as a rubbish dump for political careers. Mthethwa, as cultural critic Chris Thurman wrote, does not give a fig about his portfolio. In various ways he has shown that he sees the artist’s job as one of making propaganda for the state, and that he does not think freedom of speech matters much.

During the furore over the banning of the movie Inxeba, Thurman noted, he was nowhere to be seen. A country such as China, our minister has said, knows what its national interest is: “You go there and you get it.” That this is a country that locks up many of its artists and writers, whether they are acclaimed as Nobel prize winners or global stars such as Ai Weiwei, matters little to him.