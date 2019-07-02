Attitude towards arts shows SA is not ready for demands of changing world
Creativity can bring in huge amounts of money and will form a big part of the fourth industrial revolution but the government and business seem uninterested
Who could forget that silly Korean song Gangnam Style by Psy, which set off a years-long dance craze copied even in small cultures such as Afrikaans music? It was the first YouTube video to reach 1-billion views (2012) and 2-billion views (2014). And who do we have to thank (or blame)? The South Korean government.
For years it had been investing in the arts as part of a holistic developmental policy it calls simply macro-economic growth. It launched long-term programmes to train and develop promising artists and the outcomes were phenomena such as K-pop, which rules in the East with singers such as Psy and Rain, Korean soapies on Japanese TV, and writers invading the bestseller lists in the US.
I have been waiting patiently for someone to remark on the single most dispiriting reappointment in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, and the fact that there has been nothing I have seen for several weeks says as much about the provinciality of our polity in general, business included. I am talking of Nathi Mthethwa, still the minister of arts and culture.
When Mthethwa fell out with Jacob Zuma in 2014, the former president could have simply dismissed him as police minister. He did something worse — made him the arts man in the cabinet. Perhaps it was to get the world of the arts back for the humiliation he had to undergo with the saga around Brett Murray’s The Spear.
It once again showed what second-rate governments do and have been doing for ages — use arts and culture as a rubbish dump for political careers. Mthethwa, as cultural critic Chris Thurman wrote, does not give a fig about his portfolio. In various ways he has shown that he sees the artist’s job as one of making propaganda for the state, and that he does not think freedom of speech matters much.
During the furore over the banning of the movie Inxeba, Thurman noted, he was nowhere to be seen. A country such as China, our minister has said, knows what its national interest is: “You go there and you get it.” That this is a country that locks up many of its artists and writers, whether they are acclaimed as Nobel prize winners or global stars such as Ai Weiwei, matters little to him.
A group of cultural activists wrote an open letter to Ramaphosa asking him to appoint a proper minister of culture and suggesting it could be an outsider who knows what he or she is doing. Yet he stuck with Mthethwa. This failure tells as a lot more than, to reiterate the usual gripe, just the folly of ignoring arts and culture yet again, lumping it with sports and recreation. It reinforces SA’s obsession with the science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem), which sounds progressive but, in the SA context, is not: it focuses the developmental effort on what the old economic guard wants, and not what is needed in the new global knowledge economy.
Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address gave no respite. Despite its flights of fancy, the closest he got to mentioning the arts was in Jessie Duarte’s name. In fact, his rhetoric is riddled with the same economistic slogans as Zuma’s and those of the old colonial elite, the difference being a much better understanding of what it means, along with greater skills in tact and civil diplomacy. His omission marks a strangely conservative, even autocratic order. It relies on providing income through taxation on the same old economic base that SA has always had as a colony, which it still is — the anglocentric, “whiteness” and male-dominated agents of multinational interests the ANC is pretending to fight.
To ensure SA did not progress much further than a raw material supplier for the centre, the policy of most of its colonial governments was strongly economistic in nature. Its engineers and technicians were encouraged to innovate and lead the way and did make significant contributions. But the same never really applied to other talents. Rather, SA has always been a market for cultural products, especially of neocolonial powers such as the US, whose cultural domination of the world — from Superman comics to Spotify — is so overwhelming that we cannot live our lives without its products. The US arts sector posted $20bn in net exports in 2017, beaten only by aircraft and spacecraft, and beating oil seeds.
But this was not just because the US won World War 2 and the Cold War, it is due to enormous investment by the US government.
Through the postwar decades it ran interdepartmental programmes, often with the CIA on board, to promote a vast range of cultural products, from abstract expressionism in art to putting Chuck Berry on the Voyager spacecraft’s record of life on earth. The result is that the arts industry is one of the biggest sectors in the US, earning $763.2bn in 2017 or 4.2% of GDP (only one sector is in double figures). This was more than agriculture (1%) and mining (1%) and just below manufactured goods (6%). About 4.2-million people are employed in US creative industries for a total compensation of $372bn (2015).
In SA, the department of arts and culture is just another extension of the patronage project of the ANC. It is filled with the usual bored, arrogant, unskilled do-nothings and very little of its budget actually goes into the arts. Its few beneficiaries are people like the late Willie Kgositsile, who like his false-degree friend Pallo Jordan was also once called “professor” or “doctor” and was SA’s invisible poet laureate for ages.
Blame should not only go to the government, though. Big business does much for the arts but its approach is that of a passive stamp collector. It is very far from seeing SA arts for what it is — a vast, hugely exportable resource from which great sums of money can be made — if only it can shed its anglocentric, colonialistic and cultural cringe mindset. Our entrepreneurs are unable to see that investment in the arts needs the holistic, long-term vision that has served South Korea so well. A recent study has shown that for every dollar the Koreans put into K-pop, for instance, it received $5 in the form of marketing and associated sales such as television sets and gaming consoles.
Why should the arts be favoured? Apart from the many philosophical arguments, it is simply because of the global knowledge economy, in which matters of style, design and rhetoric are crucial in terms of competitiveness. And with the potentially greater time resources unlocked under the fourth industrial revolution, the arts are going to be needed even more.
In a developmental country, the focus should be on education, of which the most obvious economic function should be discovery: of talent, from mathematics to dancing, but also multiskills and entrepreneurial imagination. Instead of amalgamating arts and culture with sport and recreation (which fits better with tourism), we should create a superdepartment of knowledge, in which the Stems and the arts operate shoulder to shoulder, and the overlap between arts and technology, mathematics and architecture, writing and code is constantly encouraged.
Retaining Mthethwa reveals a mindset that will take us in quite the opposite direction.
• Pienaar is a journalist and author.