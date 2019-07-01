Opinion

CARTOON: Xi and Ramaphosa

01 July 2019 - 05:02 Brandon Reynolds
G20 summit a chance for SA to boost foreign investment

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu says Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to Japanese and other investors at the high-level meeting
US-China trade uncertainty buoys gold

Bullion is up nearly 8.8% in June with silver set to post first monthly gain since January
Trump dangles deal ahead of meeting with China’s Xi

US president says a trade agreement with Beijing could avert more tariffs
WATCH: Can China and the US patch up their differences?

Jasper Lawler from the London Capital Group talks to Business Day TV about the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
